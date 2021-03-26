Fuel Announce Several Roster Moves

INDIANAPOLIS - The Chicago Blackhawks, National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Friday that forward Brad Morrison has been re-assigned from the IceHogs to the Indy Fuel. The IceHogs also announced that forward Chad Yetman and goaltender Tom Aubrun have been loaned to the Fuel.

Additionally, the Fuel announced that goaltender Billy Christopoulos has been signed to a pro-tryout agreement with the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans and team captain Cliff Watson returns to Indy from Rockford.

Morrison, 24, recorded three goals and two assists for five points in six games with the IceHogs this season. In his IceHogs debut of Feb. 13 at Iowa, the Prince George, British Columbia, native scored two goals in the first period and began his season with a three-game point streak (three goals, one assist).

Yetman, 21, netted a goal and two assists for three points in 10 games with the IceHogs this season. The Whitby, Ontario, product scored his first professional goal in his professional debut on Feb. 6 vs. Chicago and picked up both of his assists on Feb. 13 at Iowa, helping on both of Morrison's first-period goals.

Christopoulos, 26, re-joined the Fuel after being released from his tryout with the AHL's Hershey Bears on March 22. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound goaltender has appeared in 11 games for the Fuel this season, registering a 2.13 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

