ECHL Transactions - March 26
March 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 26, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
Sean Bonar, G
Rapid City:
Gordon Defiel, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Frank Marotte, G assigned by Bridgeport
Add Colby McAuley, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G placed on reserve
Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)
Delete Dyson Stevenson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/15)
Add Tim Doherty, F signed contract, added to active roster [3/25]
Florida:
Add Jordan Papirny, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Hugo Roy, F activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Marchin, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Dylan Ferguson, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve
Add Zach Pochiro, F activated from reserve
Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Theut, G placed on reserve
Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve
Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve
Delete Nolan LaPorte, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)
Greenville:
Add Jake Kupsky, G activated from reserve
Add Eric Williams, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Bednard, G placed on reserve
Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Brad Morrison, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford
Add Cliff Watson, D returned from loan to Rockford
Add Tim Davison, D activated from reserve
Add Jared Thomas, F activated from reserve
Add Darian Skeoch, F activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Wyse, D placed on reserve
Delete Michael McNicholas, F placed on reserve
Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on reserve
Delete Mathew Thompson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/22)
Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/22)
Jacksonville:
Add James Stratton, G added as EBUG
Orlando:
Add Karlis Cukste, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Add Jerry D'Amigo, F activated from reserve
Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on reserve
Delete Matthew Spencer, D placed on reserve
Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Rapid City:
Add Brad Barone, G added to active roster (traded from Utah)
Add Jack Suter, F activated from reserve
Delete Darren Brady, D placed on reserve
Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG
South Carolina:
Add Parker Milner, G added as EBUG
Add Connor Moore, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Hunter Shepard, G activated from reserve
Delete Sean Romeo, G placed on reserve
Delete Alex Dubeau, G placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Weis, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Tulsa:
Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve
Add Danny Moynihan, F activated from reserve
Utah:
Add Garrett Metcalf, G signed contract, released from ATO
Add Teigan Zahn, D activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Shane Starrett, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Kyle Marino, F activated from reserve
Add Jacob Pritchard, F activated from reserve
Delete Dyllan Lubbesmeyer, G placed on reserve
Delete Patrick Watling, F placed on reserve
Delete Garet Hunt, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)
Add Hayden Hodgson, F activated from Injured Reserve [3/25]
Delete Hayden Hodgson, F traded to Utah [3/25]
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 26, 2021
- Brad Barone Returns to Rush; Albert Signed; Defiel Released - Rapid City Rush
- Rush to Hold Auction and Raffle for Gordy Defiel - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - March 26 - ECHL
- Karlis Cukste Loaned to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Blades Meet Nailers for Second Matchup - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, March 26, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Fuel Announce Several Roster Moves - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, March 26 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, 7 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Gameday Preview: Rapid City at Allen, 7:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Preview: March 26, 2021 Tulsa at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.