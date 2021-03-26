ECHL Transactions - March 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 26, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Sean Bonar, G

Rapid City:

Gordon Defiel, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Frank Marotte, G assigned by Bridgeport

Add Colby McAuley, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Justin Kapelmaster, G placed on reserve

Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)

Delete Dyson Stevenson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/15)

Add Tim Doherty, F signed contract, added to active roster [3/25]

Florida:

Add Jordan Papirny, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Hugo Roy, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Marchin, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Dylan Ferguson, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve

Add Zach Pochiro, F activated from reserve

Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Theut, G placed on reserve

Delete Morgan Adams-Moisan, F placed on reserve

Delete Oliver Cooper, F placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve

Delete Nolan LaPorte, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)

Greenville:

Add Jake Kupsky, G activated from reserve

Add Eric Williams, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Bednard, G placed on reserve

Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Brad Morrison, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford

Add Cliff Watson, D returned from loan to Rockford

Add Tim Davison, D activated from reserve

Add Jared Thomas, F activated from reserve

Add Darian Skeoch, F activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Wyse, D placed on reserve

Delete Michael McNicholas, F placed on reserve

Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on reserve

Delete Mathew Thompson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/22)

Delete Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/22)

Jacksonville:

Add James Stratton, G added as EBUG

Orlando:

Add Karlis Cukste, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Add Jerry D'Amigo, F activated from reserve

Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Spencer, D placed on reserve

Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Rapid City:

Add Brad Barone, G added to active roster (traded from Utah)

Add Jack Suter, F activated from reserve

Delete Darren Brady, D placed on reserve

Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG

South Carolina:

Add Parker Milner, G added as EBUG

Add Connor Moore, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Hunter Shepard, G activated from reserve

Delete Sean Romeo, G placed on reserve

Delete Alex Dubeau, G placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Cook, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Weis, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Tulsa:

Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve

Add Danny Moynihan, F activated from reserve

Utah:

Add Garrett Metcalf, G signed contract, released from ATO

Add Teigan Zahn, D activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Shane Starrett, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Kyle Marino, F activated from reserve

Add Jacob Pritchard, F activated from reserve

Delete Dyllan Lubbesmeyer, G placed on reserve

Delete Patrick Watling, F placed on reserve

Delete Garet Hunt, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)

Add Hayden Hodgson, F activated from Injured Reserve [3/25]

Delete Hayden Hodgson, F traded to Utah [3/25]

