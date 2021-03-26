Mavs Weekend Preview vs. Wichita

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Mavericks and Thunder face off again tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena and on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.

We Meet Again and Again

Tonight, the Mavericks and Wichita Thunder face off for the second time this week. The Mavericks and Thunder face off four times in five days this week.

Hats Off

Mavericks forwards Darik Angeli, Brodie Reid, and Jared VanWormer each registered a hat trick last weekend. Angeli scored three goals during last Saturday night's game against the Indy Fuel. For the first time in franchise history, Reid and VanWormer each scored three goals during last Sunday's game against the Indy Fuel.

First Goal

When scoring first, the Mavericks have a record of 13-2-3 this season.

Four of a Kind

The Mavericks are 8-1-1 this season when scoring four or more goals.

Point Streaks

Mavericks forwards Rob Bordson and Brodie Reid are on point streaks. In three games, Bordson has one goal and seven assists and Reid has three goals and four assists.

Upcoming Promotional Nights

March 27 - First Responders Night

