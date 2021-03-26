Mavs Weekend Preview vs. Wichita
March 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Wichita Thunder tonight at 7:05 p.m. at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Mavericks and Thunder face off again tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena and on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Watch Live
Listen Live
We Meet Again and Again
Tonight, the Mavericks and Wichita Thunder face off for the second time this week. The Mavericks and Thunder face off four times in five days this week.
Hats Off
Mavericks forwards Darik Angeli, Brodie Reid, and Jared VanWormer each registered a hat trick last weekend. Angeli scored three goals during last Saturday night's game against the Indy Fuel. For the first time in franchise history, Reid and VanWormer each scored three goals during last Sunday's game against the Indy Fuel.
First Goal
When scoring first, the Mavericks have a record of 13-2-3 this season.
Four of a Kind
The Mavericks are 8-1-1 this season when scoring four or more goals.
Point Streaks
Mavericks forwards Rob Bordson and Brodie Reid are on point streaks. In three games, Bordson has one goal and seven assists and Reid has three goals and four assists.
Upcoming Promotional Nights
March 27 - First Responders Night
Mavericks VIP Club Memberships
No longer one of many, members of the Mavericks VIP Club are one of only 60 fans to get deals like we have NEVER given fans before!
Membership includes:
Premiere season-long parking pass (value of $150)
One-of-a-kind pullover
$50 in concessions
$100 in Team Store merchandise
Official credential
Zamboni ride during game
PLUS
Invitation to two virtual calls with players and coaches
Invitation to one night practice open only to VIP Club members and their guests
Packages starting at $99. Join the most exclusive club in Mavs Country, call or text (816)252-7825 to join!
Follow the Mavs
Stay current on all things Mavericks by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.
