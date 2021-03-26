Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, 7 PM

March 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - With less than a week remaining in March, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits take the ice tonight and face familiar foe, the Jacksonville Icemen. Both teams begin a three-game set in the Sunshine State before shifting to Greenville for tomorrow and Sunday.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-11-8-2) at Jacksonville Icemen (14-14-2-3)

March 26, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #38 | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Referees: Alex Normandin (26)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Cole Ruwe (42)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits were last in action on Sunday, March 21 and suffered a 5-1 defeat against the Florida Everblades at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Down 4-0, Joey Haddad put Greenville on the board with his team-leading 12th goal of the campaign at 14:47 of the second period. Jacksonville will also look to respond after losing in overtime, 3-2, against Orlando last Sunday on home ice. Derek Lodermeier and Pascal Aquin scored for the Icemen before Orlando's Mark Auk tallied the overtime game-winner.

THREE-IN-THREE DELUXE:

Tonight will begin Greenville's sixth consecutive three-in-three stretch dating back to February 19. In Greenville's previous five weekends, the Swamp Rabbits have battled Indy, Allen, Rapid City, Jacksonville and Florida in three-game sets. During that span, the Bits are 5-0-0-0 in series openers, but 2-5-3-0 in the set's second and third game. Looking ahead, the Swamp Rabbits will play four games in five nights against South Carolina beginning Wednesday, March 31.

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

In eight meetings this season against Jacksonville, the Swamp Rabbits have collected points in seven games and sport a 5-1-2-0 record in head-to-head play. Most recently, Greenville claimed five out of six points against the Icemen in a three-game set from March 11-13. In the season-series, Jacksonville has topped the Rabbits twice in overtime, but Greenville grabbed a 1-0 shootout decision on March 11. Five out of the previous eight meetings have all been decided by one goal.

HADDAD'S STRONG WEEK:

Rabbits captain Joey Haddad led Greenville's forward core with a strong showing in all three games last weekend. Haddad posted six points (four goals, two assists) in his club's previous three-game set versus Florida. The Sydney, Nova Scotia native has totaled 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in 32 games and now leads Greenville in goal scoring. In seven appearances against the Icemen in 2020-21, Haddad has registered five points (two goals, three assists). Only Samuel Jardine (seven assists) has recorded more points against Jacksonville in the current season-series.

ROSTER MOVEMENT:

On Thursday, rookie forward Shawn Cameron has been returned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from the Utica Comets. Additionally, goaltender John Lethemon has been returned to Greenville from the Ontario Reign, and veteran forward Brendan Connolly has been removed from the Swamp Rabbits roster. In eight games this season with the Bits, Cameron posted five points (two goals, three assists). The Sherbrooke, Quebec native converted his first professional goal on February 11 versus Orlando after debuting on January 15 at South Carolina. Lethemon, 24, made his professional debut with Greenville and earned his first pro win on December 27, 2020 at South Carolina in a 30-save performance. The rookie netminder played collegiately at Michigan State University from 2016-2020. In 2019-20, Lethemon was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award for the nation's top goaltender.

