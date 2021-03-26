ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Friday that Indy Fuel Head Coach Doug Christiansen has been suspended for six games and fined an undisclosed amount for non-compliance of the ECHL/PHPA Collective Bargaining Agreement and Salary Cap.

Christiansen is prohibited from team functions and will miss the following Indy Fuel Games:

March 26, 2021 @ Fort Wayne

March 27, 2021 @ Fort Wayne

March 28, 2021 @ Fort Wayne

March 31, 2021 vs. Fort Wayne

April 2, 2021 vs. Wheeling

April 3, 2021 vs. Jacksonville

