ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
March 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Friday that Indy Fuel Head Coach Doug Christiansen has been suspended for six games and fined an undisclosed amount for non-compliance of the ECHL/PHPA Collective Bargaining Agreement and Salary Cap.
Christiansen is prohibited from team functions and will miss the following Indy Fuel Games:
March 26, 2021 @ Fort Wayne
March 27, 2021 @ Fort Wayne
March 28, 2021 @ Fort Wayne
March 31, 2021 vs. Fort Wayne
April 2, 2021 vs. Wheeling
April 3, 2021 vs. Jacksonville
