Jacksonville Opens Three-Game Set with 3-1 Decision against Greenville
March 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits opened a three-game set against the Jacksonville Icemen with 3-1 defeat at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Jacksonville earned two points behind Icemen forward Brandon Gignac's two-goal evening. Matt Bradley scored his 11th goal of the season in the third period for the Rabbits.
In the first period, the Icemen grabbed a 1-0 advantage courtesy of Erik Bradford at the 12:45 mark. Bradford corralled a drop-pass at the left circle from Ara Nazarian and fired a wrister past the glove hand of Greenville netminder John Lethemon. Shots after the opening period were 12-11 in favor of Jacksonville.
After a scoreless middle frame, the Icemen doubled their lead with Gignac's first of two goals, and the eventual game-winner at 10:08. Gignac received a pass from the left-wing in his wheelhouse from Pascal Aquin and fired it past Lethemon.
The Swamp Rabbits solved Icemen goalie Charles Williams in the third period courtesy of a Matt Bradley power play tally. At 14:33, Bradley one-timed a Jack Sadek feed from the top of the left circle to cut his team's deficit to 2-1.
With the Greenville net empty, Gignac notched his second goal of the evening to propel the Icemen past the Swamp Rabbits by a 3-1 margin.
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will return to action tomorrow, March 27 and rematch Jacksonville at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Join the Bits for Batman Night. The Swamp Rabbits will wear custom, caped crusader jerseys in the second of three games versus Jacksonville. All kids in attendance can receive a complimentary comic book courtesy of Borderland Comics. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 26, 2021
- Jacksonville Opens Three-Game Set with 3-1 Decision against Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavs Weekend Preview vs. Wichita - Kansas City Mavericks
- Everblades Add Goaltender Papirny - Florida Everblades
- Brad Barone Returns to Rush; Albert Signed; Defiel Released - Rapid City Rush
- Rush to Hold Auction and Raffle for Gordy Defiel - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - March 26 - ECHL
- Karlis Cukste Loaned to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Blades Meet Nailers for Second Matchup - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, March 26, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Fuel Announce Several Roster Moves - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, March 26 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, 7 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Gameday Preview: Rapid City at Allen, 7:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Preview: March 26, 2021 Tulsa at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Jacksonville Opens Three-Game Set with 3-1 Decision against Greenville
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, 7 PM
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Roster Moves
- Rabbits Weekly
- Swamp Rabbits Announce First Intermission "Bunny Toss" for Saturday, April 3 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena