Americans Gameday Preview: Rapid City at Allen, 7:05 PM CST

March 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak delivers a hit

(Allen Americans, Credit: Scott Crawford) Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak delivers a hit(Allen Americans, Credit: Scott Crawford)

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Rapid City Rush tonight, in the second of a three-game series. The Americans are 4-2-0 against Rapid City this season. Don't miss our postgame party at BAR LOUIE following the game.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

POSTGAME PARTY: BAR LOUIE, VILLAGE AT ALLEN

GAME PROMOTION: 12TH ANNUAL, ORTHO TEXAS MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

Next Home Game: Saturday, March 27th vs Rapid City Rush.

ABOUT LAST GAME:

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Rapid City Rush outscored the Allen Americans 3-1 in the third period on their way to a 5-2 victory, handing Allen their second straight loss. The Americans went 0 for 6 on the power play. Allen also lost goaltender Justin Kapelmaster to a lower body injury

RED HOT:

The Rapid City Rush are 7-3 in their last 10 games (7-1-1-1). Former Allen Americans forward Tyler Coulter leads the team in points with 38 (16 goals and 22 assists). He is on a five-game point streak with three goals and three assists over that stretch. Rapid City has 41 points, just three behind the Americans, but Allen has five games in hand.

WHO TO WATCH:

Josh Lammon has three goals and four points against Rapid City this season. Two of Lammon's goals are shorthanded goals. Corey Mackin leads the Americans against Rapid City with five points.

COMPARING ALLEN AND RAPID CITY:

ALLEN:

HOME: 8-2-2-0

AWAY: 13-10-0-0

OVERALL: 21-12-2-0

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Jesse Mychan, 15

Assists: Matt Register 21

Points: Corey Mackin, 30

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +14

PIM: Zane Franklin, 63

RAPID CITY RUSH:

HOME: 12-8-0-1

AWAY: 7-10-2-0

OVERALL: 19-18-2-1

Last 10: 7-1-1-1

RAPID CITY RUSH TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Tyler Coulter and Avery Peterson, 16

Assists: Peter Quenneville, 24

Points: Tyler Coulter, 38

+/-: Ian Edmondson +7

PIM: Garrett Klotz, 51

SINGLE GAME TICKETS ARE ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2021.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.