Komets Stifle Fuel in Fort Wayne

March 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







FORT WAYNE - The Fuel drop the first of three games against instate rival Fort Wayne Komets in a 5-0 loss at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Friday night.

The Komets got on the board first when Zach Pochiro wedged the puck in the corner of the net, tapping it past goaltender Dan Bakala's left skate at 5:21 in the first. Pochiro got his second of the night off of a power play opportunity that allowed him to launch a shot from the right circle at the halfway mark in the first. A.J. Jenks widened Fort Wayne's lead to three when he sunk a shot from the slot at 14:08.

The Komets found themselves with the man advantage once again at the midway point in the second where Randy Gazzola found Brandon Hawkins who went five-hole at 10:02. Nine minutes later Hawkins blasted a one-timer to bring the score to 5-0 at the end of the second.

Despite a handful of power play chances in the third period, Fort Wayne was able to hold on to the 5-0 lead and netminder Dylan Ferguson notched a shutout with 22 saves.

The Fuel will look for redemption this weekend seeing the Komets on both Saturday and Sunday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

