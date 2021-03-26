Karlis Cukste Loaned to Solar Bears

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has been loaned defenseman KÄrlis Äukste by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. The Barracuda have simultaneously recalled defenseman Chaz Reddekopp from the Solar Bears.

Äukste (SHOOK-stuh), 23, joins Orlando after posting one goal in three games with the Barracuda in his first season of professional hockey, after signing an AHL contract with San Jose on Sept. 1, 2020. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound blueliner began the season playing for Latvia's HK Mogo, where he tallied 16 points (9g-7a) in 16 games.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Riga, Latvia played four seasons of college hockey at Quinnipiac University, where he had 66 points (14g-52a) in 148 games for the Bobcats program.

During the 2016-17 season, Äukste represented his homeland at the IIHF World Junior Championship, appearing in six matches and collecting three points (1g-2a).

The left-shooting rearguard played one season of junior hockey for the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League, where he had 15 points (4g-11a) in 44 games.

Äukste was selected by San Jose in the fifth round (#130 overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Reddekopp, 24, has skated in three games with Orlando this season after he was loaned to the Solar Bears by San Jose on March 16. He has also appeared in seven ECHL games with the Allen Americans, adding one assist and has skated in two contests with San Jose.

