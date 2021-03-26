Everblades Add Goaltender Papirny

ESTERO, Fla - The Florida Everblades announced on Friday they have agreed to terms with goaltender Jordan Papirny for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Papirny, 24, previously played for the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) in the Alberta Colleges Athlete Conference in the 2019-20 season. In 17 games last season, Papirny earned a 14-3-0 record, to go with a 1.82 goals-against average and .933 save percentage.

Prior to NAIT, the Edmonton, Alberta native backstopped the University of Calgary Dinos in USports from 2017-19. Papirny also played five seasons in the Western Hockey League from 2012-17 with the Brandon Wheat Kings and Swift Current Broncos. Papirny is Brandon's all-time leader in goaltender games played (188), goaltender wins (11) and tied for first all-time with 12 shutouts.

The Everblades square off against the Nailers again at Hertz Arena tonight, Friday, Mar. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

