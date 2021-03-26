Brad Barone Returns to Rush; Albert Signed; Defiel Released

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced multiple Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustments ahead of their rematch against the Allen Americans.

The Rush have acquired Brad Barone from the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for cash considerations. Additionally, veteran forward and former NHLer John Albert has been signed by the team. Finally, Rush goaltender Gordy Defiel has been released.

During the first period of the 7-0 win against the Utah Grizzlies on March 20th, Defiel, serving as the backup for that game, suffered a medical emergency on the bench with 7:13 remaining. Because of the nature of the emergency, Defiel has been released from the Rush so he can pursue medical evaluation and treatment back home in Minnesota.

"Decisions like this are never easy and this one, in particular, will be felt across our entire organization," said Spire Hockey President Todd Mackin. "What's most important is that Gordy receives the medical treatment he needs and deserves. Everyone throughout the Rush organization, from top to bottom, loves Gordy. His health is our highest priority, and the Rush will support him throughout that process. Rush Nation, stay tuned for details surrounding our plans to help Gordy in his recovery."

Defiel originally joined the Rush in January of 2020 and posted a record of 9-7-3-1 in 22 games with a 3.06 GAA and .911 SV%.

Barone returns to the Rush for a second stint in the Black Hills. This season, the 5'10", 180-pound net-minder holds a 5-2-1-1 record in 11 games with the Grizzlies along with a 2.94 GAA and .898 SV%. Since joining Utah in 2019-20, Barone registered a 9-5-2-2 record in 20 games with a shutout, a 2.74 GAA and .903 SV%.

Prior to playing with Utah, Barone suited up for the Rush at the end of the 2018-19 regular season, going 1-1-0-0 in a pair of games. He joined the Rush from the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, where he'd previously captured SPHL Goaltender of the Year Honors in 2018, in addition to recognition on the 2018 SPHL First All-Star Team.

A native of Medfield, Massachusetts, Barone is in his fifth season as a professional hockey player, splitting his time between the ECHL and SPHL. In 36 ECHL games with the Norfolk Admirals, Newfoundland Growlers, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Atlanta Gladiators, the Grizzlies, and the Rush, Barone is 13-11-4-3 with 1 shutout, a 2.99 GAA, and a .902 SV%. Before turning pro, he played three seasons collegiately with Boston College, and compiled a record of 2-1-0 in 8 appearances with a 2.43 GAA, and a .907 SV%. He was a part of the team that won the 2012 NCAA National Championship.

Albert joins the Rush after starting the 2020-21 ECHL Season with the rival Wichita Thunder. In

"The Air Capital", the 5'11", 180-pound forward notched 4 goals and 9 points in 18 games.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Albert began the 10th season of his professional career this year. Over the last decade, he has primarily played in the American Hockey League with the Hartford Wolfpack, Hershey Bears, Manitoba Moose, and St. John's IceCaps, earning 72 goals and 170 points in 339 games. As an IceCap, Albert finished as a Calder Cup Runner-Up in 2014, falling to current teammate Mike Hedden and the Texas Stars.

As a third-year professional, Albert made his NHL debut with the Winnipeg Jets on December 2, 2013, scoring on his first shot on goal against the New York Rangers and Cam Talbot in a 5-2 win at Madison Square Garden. He made 9 total appearances with Winnipeg that year, with his first NHL goal serving as his only point.

Overall, in his career in the NHL, AHL, ECHL, Liiga in Finland, and the DEL in Germany, Albert has played a total of 452 games, earning 97 goals, 136 assists, and 233 points. Prior to turning professional, Albert played four seasons of NCAA college hockey for Ohio State University, recording 124 points in 159 games. He also competed with Team USA in the NAHL and the Development Program for two seasons before college, and helped the Red, White, and Blue capture a U-18 World Junior Championship silver medal in 2007. He was drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2007 NHL Draft (6th Rd-#175)

The Rush continue their three-game series against the Allen Americans. Puck drop for game two is slated for 6:05 p.m. MDT at the Allen Event Center tonight.

