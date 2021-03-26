Mavs Take Down Thunder with Offensive Outburst
March 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Wichita Thunder 6-4 Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena. Nick Pastujov, Zach Osburn, Boston Leier, Jared VanWormer, and Lane Scheidl netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at Cable Dahmer Arena.
First Period
Wichita goal: Garrett Schmitz (3) at 3:48. Assisted by Jay Dickman and Peter Crinella.
Kansas City goal: Nick Pastujov (3) at 5:42. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Adam Brady.
Kansas City goal: Zach Osburn (6) at 6:43. Assisted by Brodie Reid and Rob Bordson.
Shots: KC 15, WIC 10
Second Period
Kansas City goal: Boston Leier (3) at 3:41. Assisted by Adam Brady and Darik Angeli.
Kansas City goal: Nick Pastujov (4) at 8:45. Assisted by Adam Brady and Darik Angeli.
Kansas City goal: Jared VanWormer (9) at 10:00. Assisted by Lane Scheidl.
Kansas City goal: Jay Dickman (12) at 17:50. Assisted by Anthony Beauregard.
Shots: KC 14, WIC 16
Third Period
Wichita goal: Beau Starrett (7) at 5:56. Assisted by Austin McIlmurray and Peter Crinella.
Wichita goal: Austin McIlmurray (6) at 16:01. Assisted by Mathieu Gagnon and Cam Clarke.
Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (8) at 19:27. Assisted by Jared VanWormer.
Shots: KC 15, WIC 14
Notes and Streaks
Rob Bordson and Brodie Reid have points in consecutive games.
Nick Pastujov registered a multi-point game on two goals.
Lane Scheidl registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.
Jared VanWormer registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.
Darik Angeli registered a multi-point game on three assists.
Adam Brady registered a multi-point game on three assists.
The Mavericks went zero-for-four on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 26, 2021
- Mavs Take Down Thunder with Offensive Outburst - Kansas City Mavericks
- Rush Point Streak Ends at 8 Games in Loss at Allen - Rapid City Rush
- Record rally gives Solar Bears 6-3 win over Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- Komets Stifle Fuel in Fort Wayne - Indy Fuel
- Third Period Pushes Florida to Victory - Wheeling Nailers
- Rays Start Fast But Fall to Orlando, 6-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Win Special Teams Battle Against Nailers - Florida Everblades
- Jacksonville Opens Three-Game Set with 3-1 Decision against Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mavs Weekend Preview vs. Wichita - Kansas City Mavericks
- Everblades Add Goaltender Papirny - Florida Everblades
- Brad Barone Returns to Rush; Albert Signed; Defiel Released - Rapid City Rush
- Rush to Hold Auction and Raffle for Gordy Defiel - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - March 26 - ECHL
- Karlis Cukste Loaned to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Blades Meet Nailers for Second Matchup - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, March 26, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Fuel Announce Several Roster Moves - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, March 26 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, 7 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Americans Gameday Preview: Rapid City at Allen, 7:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Preview: March 26, 2021 Tulsa at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.