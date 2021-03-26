Mavs Take Down Thunder with Offensive Outburst

WICHITA, Kan. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Wichita Thunder 6-4 Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena. Nick Pastujov, Zach Osburn, Boston Leier, Jared VanWormer, and Lane Scheidl netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Wichita goal: Garrett Schmitz (3) at 3:48. Assisted by Jay Dickman and Peter Crinella.

Kansas City goal: Nick Pastujov (3) at 5:42. Assisted by Darik Angeli and Adam Brady.

Kansas City goal: Zach Osburn (6) at 6:43. Assisted by Brodie Reid and Rob Bordson.

Shots: KC 15, WIC 10

Second Period

Kansas City goal: Boston Leier (3) at 3:41. Assisted by Adam Brady and Darik Angeli.

Kansas City goal: Nick Pastujov (4) at 8:45. Assisted by Adam Brady and Darik Angeli.

Kansas City goal: Jared VanWormer (9) at 10:00. Assisted by Lane Scheidl.

Kansas City goal: Jay Dickman (12) at 17:50. Assisted by Anthony Beauregard.

Shots: KC 14, WIC 16

Third Period

Wichita goal: Beau Starrett (7) at 5:56. Assisted by Austin McIlmurray and Peter Crinella.

Wichita goal: Austin McIlmurray (6) at 16:01. Assisted by Mathieu Gagnon and Cam Clarke.

Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (8) at 19:27. Assisted by Jared VanWormer.

Shots: KC 15, WIC 14

Notes and Streaks

Rob Bordson and Brodie Reid have points in consecutive games.

Nick Pastujov registered a multi-point game on two goals.

Lane Scheidl registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.

Jared VanWormer registered a multi-point game on one goal and one assist.

Darik Angeli registered a multi-point game on three assists.

Adam Brady registered a multi-point game on three assists.

The Mavericks went zero-for-four on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.

