Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs

Iowa Wild (2-3-0-0; 4 pts.) at Rockford IceHogs (1-2-0-0; 2 pts.)

The Iowa Wild visit BMO Center for a matchup against the Rockford IceHogs on Friday at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 52-38-6-4 (27-22-1-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, 15-16-5-4 at Rockford)

LAST TIME: Rockford eliminated Iowa from the Calder Cup Playoffs with a 4-3 overtime win at Wells Fargo Arena... Jesper Wallstedt made 26 saves in the contest... Adam Beckman tied the game at 5:53 of the third period to give Iowa a 3-2 lead... Michal Teply tied the game at 10:26 of the third and Buddy Robinson scored at 2:05 of overtime

2022-23: Iowa went 7-3-1-1 against Rockford in 2022-23... Seven games went to overtime, with Iowa taking three overtime wins and two shootout victories... The Wild scored the first goal in nine of the 12 matchups

TEAM NOTES

MAN ADVANTAGE: The Wild have scored power-play goals in three consecutive games... Iowa is 3-for-12 on the man advantage over the last three games... The team's longest streak in 2022-23 was seven games (Mar. 11-24, 10-for-31)

EARLY SCORERS: Iowa scored first for the first time in the 2023-24 season when Nick Swaney scored at 2:21 of the first period on Wednesday vs. Chicago... Swaney scored the first goal a team-leading seven times in 2022-23... The Wild went 23-8-3-4 when scoring first last season

1-0 WINS: Prior to Wednesday's victory, the Wild had not won a game by a 1-0 score in 188 regular season contests... Iowa's last 1-0 win came on Jan. 21. 2021 vs. Manitoba... Nico Sturm scored Iowa's only goal... Kaapo Kahkonen made 33 saves to earn the shutout

NIC PETAN

* Nic Petan has continued a torrid scoring pace from the 2022-23 season through Iowa's first five games

* Petan averaged 0.94 points per game over 53 games last season (23-39=62)

* Through five games, Petan has averaged 1.4 points per game (0-6=5)

* Petan has found the scoresheet in 14 of the last 16 regular season games

BRANDON BADDOCK

* Iowa's matchup against Rockford marks Brandon Baddock's first game against the Wild

* Baddock played for the Binghamton Devils from 2017-2020 and the Laval Rocket from 2020-22 before joining Iowa during the 2021-22 campaign

* The Vermilion, Alberta native skated in 95 regular season games for the Wild and posted eight points (4-4=8)

* Baddock ranks eight all-time among Wild skaters in penalty minutes (184)

WEARING WHEAT

* Iowa went 17-12-2-2 when wearing their wheat jerseys last season

* The Wild were 10-7-1-0 on the road in wheat

* Iowa won on Wednesday against Chicago in the first appearance of wheat uniforms this season

