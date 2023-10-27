Silver Knights Fall to Reign, 4-1, at Home

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Ontario Reign,4-1, at the Dollar Loan Center on Friday morning. The team honored Nevada Day as the first of the year's specialty jerseys, which were auctioned off to benefit the HSK Foundation. Alex Swetlikoff made his AHL debut and scored the Silver Knights' lone goal.

The Reign took a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Maltsev and Doty.

The Reign then extended their lead 3-0 in the second period early with a goal at 4:04 by Clark.

Swetlikoff took one back in the third period at 10:08. He collected an assist from Patrick Guay and fired in a shot from the slot to make it a 3-1 game. Jake Bischoff also collected an assist on the play.

Ontario made it 4-1 in the third period with an empty-net goal.

The Silver Knights will be back home to face off against the San Diego Gulls on Sunday,October 29. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m, and tickets are available here.

