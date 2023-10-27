Silver Knights Fall to Reign, 4-1, at Home
October 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Ontario Reign,4-1, at the Dollar Loan Center on Friday morning. The team honored Nevada Day as the first of the year's specialty jerseys, which were auctioned off to benefit the HSK Foundation. Alex Swetlikoff made his AHL debut and scored the Silver Knights' lone goal.
The Reign took a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Maltsev and Doty.
The Reign then extended their lead 3-0 in the second period early with a goal at 4:04 by Clark.
Swetlikoff took one back in the third period at 10:08. He collected an assist from Patrick Guay and fired in a shot from the slot to make it a 3-1 game. Jake Bischoff also collected an assist on the play.
Ontario made it 4-1 in the third period with an empty-net goal.
The Silver Knights will be back home to face off against the San Diego Gulls on Sunday,October 29. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m, and tickets are available here.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2023
- Reign Ride Early Lead to 4-1 Victory at Henderson - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Fall to Reign, 4-1, at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Panthers Assign Mackie Samoskevich to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- San Jose Barracuda Recall Ethan Frisch and Connor Maceachern from Wichita Thunder - San Jose Barracuda
- Morning Skate Report: October 27, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Stars Reassign Forward Francesco Arcuri to Idaho - Texas Stars
- IceHogs and Wild Tangle on Screw City Night One - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Visit from Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blackhawks Assign Colton Dach to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #5: Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Visit Charlotte for Two Games this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Poirier to Undergo Surgery - Calgary Wranglers
- Flames Recall Ilya Solovyov - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.