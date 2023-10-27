Blackhawks Assign Colton Dach to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Colton Dach from injured non-roster and have assigned him to the Rockford IceHogs.

Dach, 20, captured a WHL Championship with the Seattle Thunderbirds last season playing alongside current IceHogs defenseman Nolan Allan and current Blackhawks defenseman Kevin Korchinski. The forward also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship last season. Dach posted 27 points (12G, 15A) in 23 regular season WHL games last season split between Seattle and the Kelowna Rockets. He added 14 points (3G, 11A) in 19 WHL postseason games with Seattle as well.

The 6-foot-4, 193-pounder was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. His brother Kirby was the third overall pick by Chicago in 2019 and now plays for the Montreal Canadiens.

Rockford hosts the Iowa Wild tonight at the BMO Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

