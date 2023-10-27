IceHogs and Wild Tangle on Screw City Night One

Rockford, Ill. - For the first of a trio of contests this season, the Rockford IceHogs will rebrand as the Screw City IceHogs tonight and greet the Iowa Wild at the BMO Center for the first time in the 2023-24 season at 7 p.m. It's also $2 Beer Friday featuring $2 cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, Busch Light, or a 12-oz soft drink!

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 1-2-0-0, 2 points (7th Central Division)

Iowa: 2-3-0-0, 4 points (T-2nd Central Division)

Enemies Again

In the 2022-23 season, the IceHogs and Wild couldn't get enough of each other. The Central Division foes needed extra hockey to decide a winner in seven contests last season, and three of the seven games resulted in a shootout. Rockford holds an all-time record of 48-36-11-5 against Iowa and finished last season with a 5-2-3-2 record over its division rivals.

Guttman Returns

Center Cole Guttman returned to Rockford last weekend and slotted in on the top line with David Gust and Brett Seney. Guttman skated in three games with the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL to start the year and scored a goal in the Hawks' season-opening win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He picked up an assist on Saturday against the Wolves. Last season, the former Denver Pioneer was named the IceHogs' Rookie of the Year at the 2023 Team Awards.

Point Per Game

The IceHogs have five players that are performing at a point-per-game pace to start the season. Joey Anderson (2G, 4A), David Gust (2G, 3A), Brett Seney (1G, 3A), Anders Bjork (1G, 2A), and Mike Hardman (1G, 2A) all have at least three points in the first three games. For Anderson and Seney, a point-per-game pace in the AHL is not far off their typical AHL production Through the last five seasons in the AHL, Anderson has 129 points (66G, 63A) in 168 games for 0.77 Pt/G. In his last six seasons, Seney has operated at a 0.76 Pt/G ratio in the AHL with 190 points (73G, 117A) in 249 games. The pair followed each other from the New Jersey Devils organization to the Toronto Maple Leafs organization where each of them saw time in both the NHL and the AHL.

Power Up

Rockford leads the league with a 41.7% conversion rate on the power play. The Hogs have five power-play goals in 12 attempts, and have struck on the man-advantage in each of the first three games. Despite being tied for the fewest games played in the AHL entering Friday with three, the IceHogs are tied for the second most power-play goals in the league with five. Only Henderson and Laval have more, with each of those clubs having played six and five games respectively. Rockford's Joey Anderson (1G, 3A) and David Gust (1G, 3A) are each tied for the second most power-play goals in the AHL with four. Both are also tied for the league lead with three power-play assists each.

Baddock Faces Old Team

Brandon Baddock signed with Rockford just days before the start of the season on Oct. 10. The winger adds an experienced and physical presence to the IceHogs' forward group after spending the last two seasons with the Iowa Wild. With Iowa last season, Baddock led the Central Division with 130 penalty minutes and ranked eighth in the league. Baddock played in 11 of the 12 games against Rockford last season and posted one goal and 30 penalty minutes.

Return of the Screw

The Rockford IceHogs transforms into the Screw City IceHogs for the first of three games on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. and battle the Iowa Wild at the BMO Center! The Screw City IceHogs identity includes a unique logo that pays homage to Rockford's deep history of manufacturing screws, while staying true to the IceHogs' primary colors of red and black. The IceHogs players will wear new Screw City jerseys for this season's trio of games and the IceHogs Team Store will be restocked with an all-new line of Screw City apparel. Additionally, every Friday home game is a $2 Beer Friday, featuring $2 cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light available at numerous concession areas through the end of the second intermission. Not a beer drinker? You can get a 12-oz soft drink for just $2 every Friday as well!

Dia De Los Muertos & Trick-or-Treat Night

It's Day of the Dead Night at the BMO Center as the IceHogs face the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.! The first 2,500 fans will receive a Hammy Sugar Skull bobblehead, and all kids 14 and under can get a $5 ticket with the purchase of at least one full price adult ticket! Bring the kids in costume and stick around for our postgame Trick-or-Treat with the IceHogs players.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Oct. 27 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Fri., Nov. 10 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Nov. 18 at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 19 at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 5 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 15 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 16 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 20 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 19 at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 21 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 24 vs Iowa, 7 p.m.

Tue., Apr. 9 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Wild, All-time

48-36-11-5

