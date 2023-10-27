Game #5: Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors

The Tucson Roadrunners continue their six-game homestand starting with a Friday night matchup between the Bakersfield Condors for NASCAR Night. The Phoenix Raceway will be displaying their NASCAR Show car and race trophy for a photo-op for all fans. The Roadrunners look to build off their 2-1 win over the San Diego Gulls on Tuesday's Field Trip Game. The Condors are coming in hot after giving the undefeated Henderson Silver Knights their first loss of the season in a 5-1 win on Tuesday.

Three things:

The Roadrunners five-on-five and penalty-kill continues to be a dominant force in the early season success for the team. Tucson has had two games this season where it had to go on the penalty-kill five times. First was against the Texas Stars on opening night and the other was Tuesday against the Gulls. In the first game, the Roadrunners allowed 27 shots on goal and the second game they allowed a season low 23 shots. In total, Tucson is killing their penalties at a 87.5-percent rate (14-for-16) which is ninth in the AHL.

Three players will be playing against their former teams in this game, forward Lane Pederson and Defensemen Cam Dineen for the Condors and defensemen Michael Kesselring for the Roadrunners. Dineen and Kesselring were part of the same trade that sent them both to their new organizations. Pederson spent three and a half seasons with Tucson before being traded to the San Jose Sharks organization. He was traded again as part of the Brett Burns to Carolina deal and once again to the Canucks before signing with the Oilers. Pederson played 183 games as a Roadrunner, scoring 58 goals and 66 assists for 124 points. Dineen played four and a half seasons with the Roadrunners. Dineen played 207 games in Tucson, gathering 18 goals and 90 assists for 108 points. Kesselring played 125 games in three and a half seasons with Bakersfield. There he had 16 goals and 22 assists for 38 points.

The Roadrunners' three wins have all been one-goal games and they have never trailed once in each win. In that span, Tucson has scored 7 goals and is only allowing 1.33 goals against per win.

What did they say?

"Matt's been great, he was able to track (the puck) and make a couple last second kick saves and be sharp on them, I'm glad we were able to pull it off."

Head Coach Steve Potvin on Matt Villalta who allowed just a single goal for the second time in four games Tuesday as Tucson improved to 3-1.

Recent Transactions:

- Forwards Jan Jenik and Zach Sanford have returned to the Roadrunners from the Arizona Coyotes after being recalled Monday.

Number to Know:

3 - Three players on the Roadrunners have three points already for the year in four games. Dylan Guenther has two goals and an assist, Milos Keleman has a goal, and two assists and Jan Jenik also has a goal and two assists. 10 other players have a point early in the season with three of them having a goal.

We're Doing It Live

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the TCC.

Game #5: Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors

October 27, 2023/in Game Previews & Recaps/by Jonathon Schaffer

Game #5: Tucson Roadrunners (3-1-0-0) vs. Bakersfield Condors (2-1-0-0)

Time: Friday, October 27, 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #75 Casey Terreri, #27Jackson Kozari

Linespersons: #91 Dylan Pitera, # 14 Jett Larson

