Panthers Assign Mackie Samoskevich to Checkers
October 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Just ahead of their home matchup against the Islanders tonight, the Checkers are getting Mackie Samoskevich back onto the roster.
The Panthers have assigned the rookie forward to Charlotte after he skated in their games against the Sharks earlier this week.
Samoskevich, 20, has logged two games with the Checkers this season and has picked up one assist.
Friday night's tilt with Bridgeport kicks off a four-game home stand for the Checkers over the next two weeks.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2023
- Reign Ride Early Lead to 4-1 Victory at Henderson - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Fall to Reign, 4-1, at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Panthers Assign Mackie Samoskevich to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- San Jose Barracuda Recall Ethan Frisch and Connor Maceachern from Wichita Thunder - San Jose Barracuda
- Morning Skate Report: October 27, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Stars Reassign Forward Francesco Arcuri to Idaho - Texas Stars
- IceHogs and Wild Tangle on Screw City Night One - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Visit from Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blackhawks Assign Colton Dach to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #5: Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Visit Charlotte for Two Games this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Poirier to Undergo Surgery - Calgary Wranglers
- Flames Recall Ilya Solovyov - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.