Panthers Assign Mackie Samoskevich to Checkers

Just ahead of their home matchup against the Islanders tonight, the Checkers are getting Mackie Samoskevich back onto the roster.

The Panthers have assigned the rookie forward to Charlotte after he skated in their games against the Sharks earlier this week.

Samoskevich, 20, has logged two games with the Checkers this season and has picked up one assist.

Friday night's tilt with Bridgeport kicks off a four-game home stand for the Checkers over the next two weeks.

