Flames Recall Ilya Solovyov
October 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled defenceman Ilya Solovyov from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.
Solovyov, a native of Minsk, Belarus is in his third season with the Flames American Hockey League affiliate after spending 2021-22 with the Stockton Heat and last season with the Calgary Wranglers. The 23-year-old has played four games for the Wranglers this season, scoring 1 goal and registering an assist for two points.
Last season, Solovyov notched a career-best 18 points from four goals and 14 assists while skating in 68 games for the Wranglers. Solovyov was a Flames seventh-round pick (205 overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.
