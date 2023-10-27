Flames Recall Ilya Solovyov

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled defenceman Ilya Solovyov from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Solovyov, a native of Minsk, Belarus is in his third season with the Flames American Hockey League affiliate after spending 2021-22 with the Stockton Heat and last season with the Calgary Wranglers. The 23-year-old has played four games for the Wranglers this season, scoring 1 goal and registering an assist for two points.

Last season, Solovyov notched a career-best 18 points from four goals and 14 assists while skating in 68 games for the Wranglers. Solovyov was a Flames seventh-round pick (205 overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.

