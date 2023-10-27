Monsters Claim Nail-Biting OT Win Against Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 in overtime on Friday night at Van Andel Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 3-2-0-0 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

After a scoreless opening frame, Carson Meyer notched the lone tally unassisted in the second period at 2:25 to put the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 40 minutes. Meyer started the scoring in the third period with his second goal of the night at 7:19 off feeds from Eric Robinson and Josh Dunne. Grand Rapids' answered late in the period with a power-play goal from Simon Edvinsson at 16:56 and a tally from Tim Gettinger at 19:33 forcing overtime. Brendan Gaunce scored a power-play goal 46 seconds into the extra frame off feeds from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Nick Blankenburg securing the Monsters 3-2 overtime win.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves had 33 stops for the win while Grand Rapid's Sebastian Cossa made 23 saves in defeat.

The Monsters travel to face the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, October 28, at 8:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 1 1 1 - 3 GR 0 1 1 0 - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 26 1/4 3/4 13 min / 5 inf GR 35 1/4 3/4 13 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 33 2 3-1-0 GR Cossa L 23 3 1-2-0 Cleveland Record: 3-2-0-0, 5th North Division Grand Rapids Record: 2-3-0-0, 2nd Central Division

