Stars Reassign Forward Francesco Arcuri to Idaho

CEDAR PARK, Texas -- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that forward Francesco Arcuri has been reassigned to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Arcuri, 20, made his professional debut and registered two shots on goal for Texas on Oct. 13 against the Tucson Roadrunners. He joined the Stars late in 2022-23 after finishing his final junior season, but did not appear in a game.

Prior to turning pro, Arcuri spent parts of three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Kingston Frontenacs from 2019-23, where in totaled 128 points (64-64--128) in 155 games. During his final junior season, Arcuri was traded to the Kitchener Rangers, where he posted 57 points (25-32-57) in 42 games.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Toronto, Ontario was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Stars host the Manitoba Moose tonight and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, with scheduled puck drop at 7:00 p.m. both nights. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets. Catch the action on AHL TV or www.texasstars.com/game-center.

