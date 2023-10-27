San Jose Barracuda Recall Ethan Frisch and Connor Maceachern from Wichita Thunder

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Ethan Frisch (@Frisch_Ethan) and forward Connor MacEachern (@CMacEachern_) from its ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate, the Wichita Thunder (@Wichita_Thunder).

Frisch, 22, has appeared in two games with the Barracuda this season, notching one assist and a team-high plus-five rating. A year ago, he skated in seven games with the Barracuda following his senior year at North Dakota, picking up a pair of assists.

He was signed to an AHL contract with San Jose for the 2023-24 season on May 24, 2023.

Prior to turning pro, he spent four years with the Fighting Hawks, serving as an alternate captain the last two. As a senior, he appeared in 36 games, posting 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) and 14 penalty minutes. Over his four years at NDU, the five-foot-eleven, 192-pound, native of Moorhead, MN, appeared in 127 games, racking up 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists), 59 penalty minutes and a plus-22 rating. In 2021-22, Frisch was named the NCHC's Best Defensive Defenseman.

MacEachern, 24, who made his season debut with the Thunder on Tuesday, appeared in four games with the Barracuda at the end of last season, finishing with a plus-one rating. During his four-year collegiate career at Penn State University, he amassed 77 points (31 goals, 46 assists), 70 penalty minutes, and a plus-10 rating in 130 games. In 2022-23, as a senior, he skated in 39 contests with the Nittany Lions, totaling 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists), 30 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating.

The Barracuda signed the Brooklin, Ontario, native to a one-year AHL contract on June 13, 2023.

