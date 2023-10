Rochester Americans Postgame Report: Friday, October 27 vs. Laval

October 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







ROCHESTER AMERICANS HOCKEY CLUB

SIX-TIME CALDER CUP CHAMPIONS 1965 | 1966 | 1968 | 1983 | 1987 | 1996

Friday | October 27, 2023 |

AMERKS POST-GAME REPORT

| AHL Regular Season Game No. 79

LAVAL ROCKET

1-4-1-0

|

3 PTS

ROCHESTER AMERICANS

4-1-1-0

|

9 PTS

Season Series

2023-24

1-1-1-0

2022-23

|

4-4-0-0

2023-24

Road

15-19-2-0

Last 10 Games

0-2-0-0

Season Series

2023-24

|

2-1-0-0

2022-23

|

4-3-1-0

2023-24

Home

2-0-1-0

Last 10 Games

4-1-1-0

1st

2nd

3rd

OT

SO

Final

AMERKS

ROCKET

3

2

2

1

2

1

--

--

--

--

7

4

TOP NOTES

Mason Jobst led the way with his second career hat trick, recording

two goals in the first period and an empty net goal in the third to

complete the feat. It's the fourth multi-goal game of Jobst's career and

his first since Jan. 14, when he recorded a hat trick against Toronto.

Brandon Biro returned to the lineup after a two-game absence to

score a goal and assist, with the latter giving Biro 100 career points.

Kale Clague registered three assists on the night, with the second

being his 100th pro point. The sixth-year pro's three-point outing is

his first as an Amerk and ties a career-high in points set May 16, 2021

as member of the Ontario Reign. Fellow defenseman

Jeremy Davies

posted two assists to get to the 100-point benchmark as well.

Isak Rosen continued his hot start to the season, tipping home his

fourth goal of the year late in the second period. Rosen owns the

AHL's longest active point streak, finding the scoresheet in each of

the team's first six games. The Sabres' 2021 first round draft pick

leads Rochester with nine points (four goals, five assists).

Matt Savoie scored his first professional goal 3:30 into the third

period. Savoie now has a goal and an assist in his two games since

being assigned to Rochester on a conditioning stint by Buffalo.

With an assist,

Nikita Novikov leads all AHL rookie defensemen with

four assists through his first five games with the Amerks.

Devin Cooley made 36 saves for his third win of the season. Since

Dec. 31, 2022, Cooley has gone 10-2-3 in goal.

TONIGHT'S THREE STARS

1st

Mason Jobst

- Rochester Americans

3 G | 0 A | 3 SOG | Even

2nd

Kale Clague

- Rochester Americans

0 G | 3 A | 2 SOG | Even

3rd

Lias Andersson

- Laval Rocket

2 G | 0 A | 8 SOG | +1

BY THE NUMBERS

Laval Rocket

................................................

Rochester Americans

1-for-6 (16.7%) ......................... Power-Play ................................2-for-4 (50.0%)

2-for-4 (50.0%) ....................... Penalty Kill ............................... 5-for-6 (83.3%)

40 ............................................... Shots on Goal .........................................................41

34 ...........................................Goaltender Saves ...................................................36

UP NEXT

Saturday, October 28

Amerks at Utica | 7:00p.m. | Adirondack Bank Center

Sunday, October 29

Off Day

Monday, October 30

Practice | 11 a.m. | Blue Cross Arena

SCORING SUMMARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AVAILABLE AT WWW.AMERKS.COM/MEDIA

