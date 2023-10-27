Crunch Fall to Comets, 4-2
October 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Utica Comets, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
The loss moves the Crunch to 3-2-0-0 on the season.
Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 16-of-20 shots. Isaac Poulter stopped 33-of-35 in net for the Comets. Syracuse was successful on 1-of-5 power play opportunities, while Utica went 1-for-3.
The Comets were first to score just 46 seconds into the game. Shane Bowers was down low to tip in a long left-point shot by Topias Vilen. Four minutes later, Max Willman doubled the lead with a wrister from the right circle as he came in on an odd-man rush.
The Crunch cut the lead in half with a power-play goal late in the opening frame. Jack Thompson walked the blue line and sent a wrister through traffic to net his first of the season.
Max Crozier knotted the score four minutes into the middle frame with his first professional goal. Gage Goncalves set up Crozier with a cross-zone feed has he sped down the right side. The rookie forward grabbed the puck and chipped it into the back of the net. Halfway through the frame, Utica regained their lead when Robbie Russo ripped a one-timer from the left circle.
Utica added an insurance marker late in the third period to secure their victory. Willman passed the puck out from behind the net for Xavier Parent. His shot was stopped, but Graeme Clarke was there to clean up the rebound.
The Crunch host the Laval Rocket tomorrow night.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: Max Crozier recorded his first professional goal tonight...Felix Robert is on a five-game points streak (4g, 2a).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2023
- Rochester Americans Postgame Report: Friday, October 27 vs. Laval - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack Suffer First Defeat of the Season, Fall to Visiting Thunderbirds 5-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Claim Nail-Biting OT Win Against Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Islanders Fall 5-2 to Checkers - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Fall to Comets, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Zherenko, Gaudette Star in Bounce-Back Win at Hartford - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Prevail against Crunch, 4-2 - Utica Comets
- Reign Ride Early Lead to 4-1 Victory at Henderson - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Fall to Reign, 4-1, at Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- Panthers Assign Mackie Samoskevich to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- San Jose Barracuda Recall Ethan Frisch and Connor Maceachern from Wichita Thunder - San Jose Barracuda
- Morning Skate Report: October 27, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Stars Reassign Forward Francesco Arcuri to Idaho - Texas Stars
- IceHogs and Wild Tangle on Screw City Night One - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Visit from Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blackhawks Assign Colton Dach to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #5: Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Visit Charlotte for Two Games this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Poirier to Undergo Surgery - Calgary Wranglers
- Flames Recall Ilya Solovyov - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.