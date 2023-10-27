Morning Skate Report: October 27, 2023

HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Ontario Reign in their first matchup of the 2023-24 season in their Nevada Day matinee game. Puck drop is set for 11 a.m.

The Silver Knights are coming off a comeback victory against the San Jose Barracuda. Brendan Brisson, Byron Froese, and Jakub Demek all scored for the Silver Knights. Froese scored the game-tying and game-winning goal, and Demek scored his first career AHL goal. Jesper Vikman stopped 38 of 41 shots for his second win in as many starts this season.

DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK

The Silver Knights overcame a 3-1 deficit to complete their comeback win over the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday night. It marks their second comeback win of the past week.

"I'm proud of our whole game," said Head Coach Ryan Craig after Wednesday's victory. "I thought Vikman kept us in in the first period, allowed us to get to our game, and I'm proud of our effort. We had guys come in and play their first games tonight. Everybody, top to bottom in our lineup, gave us contributions."

"We liked our game, as funny as it sounds," added Byron Froese. "But it's because we liked our effort level, we liked our compete, and we knew that we could make that comeback. We just needed that next one. Demek made a great play, got pucks in deep all period, and got rewarded for it."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Charles Hudon leads the Reign in both points and goals. He has scored 4 points (2G, 2A) so far this season. He joins Ontario after spending the 2022-23 season with the Colorado Eagles. He scored 54 points (29G, 25A) in 61 games. He also played 9 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche.

Goaltender Erik Portillo has started one game for the Reign this season. He allowed two goals on 17 shots for a .882 save percentage. He joined the Ontario Reign last year after three seasons with the University of Michigan. He finished his final season averaging 3 goals against and a .908 save percentage.

