Comets Prevail against Crunch, 4-2

October 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets took to the ice on Friday night at the War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, New York to battle their long-time rival, the Crunch. The Comets were looking for their first win of the season in their fourth game and started the game off right with an early goal. While they did give up the lead in the contest, they battled back and skated away with two points against the Crunch.

In the opening period, the Comets struck in the first shift after a Comets defenseman, Topias Vilen's, wrist shot was perfectly deflected by Shane Bowers 46 seconds into the game. Later, Comets winger Max Willman scored the second goal of the contest as he skated in on right wing side and fired a wrist shot over the glove of Crunch goalie Hugo Alnefelt at 4:54. It was his second goal in as many games. The Crunch got onto the scoresheet, and it was a power-play tally when Jack Thompson shot the puck through traffic and beat Utica netminder Isaac Poulter at 14:01. This cut the Comets advantage to 2-1 after the first period.

In the middle frame, the Crunch tied the contest after Max Crozier scored at 4:06 bringing the game to 2-2. Later, the Comets retrieved a one-goal advantage after defensemen got to work. Vilen put the puck perfectly on the stick of Robbie Russo who proceeded to blast a one-timer from atop the left circle at 12:28. The shot hit the back of the net and put the Comets up 3-2 after forty minutes of play.

In the final period, Graeme Clarke hit the back of the net during a power-play off a rebound coming from an Xavier Parent shot. It was Clarke's second goal of the season at 15:51 putting his team up 4-2. It was all the offense they'd need to take the victory and head home.

The Comets are home tomorrow and will host the Rochester Americans inside the Adirondack Bank Center. The game begins at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available.

Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. The Comets next home game will take place on Saturday, October 28th against the Rochester Americans. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

