Poirier to Undergo Surgery

October 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Defenceman Jeremie Poirier suffered a skate laceration of his arm during the Wranglers game in Abbotsford on Oct. 21. Poirier will require surgery to repair the laceration. He will be out of the Wranglers lineup for an indefinite period.

In four games this season, Poirier has scored one goal and seven points for the Wranglers. The 21-year-old was selected by Calgary in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

