Poirier to Undergo Surgery
October 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Defenceman Jeremie Poirier suffered a skate laceration of his arm during the Wranglers game in Abbotsford on Oct. 21. Poirier will require surgery to repair the laceration. He will be out of the Wranglers lineup for an indefinite period.
In four games this season, Poirier has scored one goal and seven points for the Wranglers. The 21-year-old was selected by Calgary in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft.
Check out the Calgary Wranglers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2023
- San Jose Barracuda Recall Ethan Frisch and Connor Maceachern from Wichita Thunder - San Jose Barracuda
- Morning Skate Report: October 27, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Stars Reassign Forward Francesco Arcuri to Idaho - Texas Stars
- IceHogs and Wild Tangle on Screw City Night One - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Visit from Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blackhawks Assign Colton Dach to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Game #5: Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Visit Charlotte for Two Games this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
- Poirier to Undergo Surgery - Calgary Wranglers
- Flames Recall Ilya Solovyov - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Poirier to Undergo Surgery
- Flames Recall Ilya Solovyov
- 'Able to Make Some Plays'
- Wranglers Win Wild One in OT
- Wranglers Quiet the Canucks