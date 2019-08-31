Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Nashville Sounds
August 31, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
San Antonio Missions (79-58) at Nashville Sounds (64-71)
Game #138/Away Game #68
Saturday, August 30, 7:05 p.m.
First Tennessee Park
MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM
RHP Zack Brown (3-7, 5.72) vs. RHP Pedro Payano (2-3, 5.70)
Taylor in August: Missions outfielder Tyrone Taylor is having one of the most productive month's in the Pacific Coast League. In 27 games, he is batting .359 (37-for-103) with 21 runs, six doubles, seven home runs, 25 RBI, and a 1.049 OPS. His 37 hits are tied for third best in the PCL this month. His .359 batting average is good for fifth best in the PCL his month.
*WHAT THEY'RE SAYING*
Tom (@Haudricourt)
More from #Brewers Jimmy Nelson on the last few week with @missionsmilb: "I got back to what I thought was me, physically and mentally. This time through, it was night and day, different. I was really happy with the progress I made down there."
San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb)
Missions overcame a 4-0 deficit to briefly tie the game, but the Sounds go up in the 8th and officially eliminate San Antonio from playoff contention
Tome (@Haudricourt)
Jimmy Nelson, who rejoined #Brewers today and will be activated Sunday, was throwing ball very well with @missionsmilb. Had 25 Ks in last 13 innings. Had zip back on fastball and strong breaking ball. He commended the whole group in AAA for having a positive environment.
