Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (64-71) vs. San Antonio Missions (79-58)

Game #136: Nashville Sounds (64-71) vs. San Antonio Missions (79-58)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Pedro Payano (2-3, 5.70) vs. RHP Zack Brown (3-7, 5.72)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

University of Tennessee Visor Giveaway presented by First Tennessee to the first 2,000 fans.

Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our Family Fun Zone in the right field corner.

From the Notes

Pedro Payano: 24-year-old Pedro Payano starts for the Sounds in tonight's game. The right-hander is 2-3 with a 5.70 ERA in 10 games (9 starts) for Nashville in 2019. Payano has pitched in Double-A, Triple-A and the big leagues this year. He last pitched on August 26 in a start against the Storm Chasers in Omaha. He was tagged with the loss after he allowed 5 runs (4 earned) on 4 hits and 4 walks over 4.0 innings in Nashville's 5-0 setback. Payano has pitched in 8 games with Double-A Frisco and was 3-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 42.2 innings prior to being transferred to Nashville on May 29. He has logged 22.0 innings in the big leagues and is 1-2 with a 5.32 ERA in 6 games (4 starts). Payano spent his 2018 season with Frisco where he went 5-10 with a 5.54 ERA in 25 games (22 starts). The New York City native is 43-37 in his minor league career with a 3.69 ERA while covering 141 games (124 starts). He was signed by the Texas Rangers as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2011.

August Heat: Nashville has played their best baseball in August with a 19-8 record into tonight's final game. They have the second-best record in the Pacific Coast League behind only the 21-7 mark Memphis has compiled. A win tonight would give the 2019 Sounds the third 20-win month in the last 10 years. In May of 2016, Nashville went 22-8 and in August of 2016 the Sounds went 21-9.

Bash Brothers: Matt Davidson (32) and Patrick Wisdom (30) are the first pair of Sounds teammates to hit at least 30 home runs in the same season. They join Fresno's Yadiel Hernandez (32) and Brandon Snyder (31), Las Vegas' Seth Brown (37) and Mark Payton (30), and Salt Lake's Jared Walsh (36) and Jose Rojas (31) as the only pair of teammates in the Pacific Coast League to eclipse the 30-homer mark.

A Team of Power: Nashville continues to flirt with the team home run record of 183 set in 1999, but will likely fall shy with only three games remaining. After the home runs by Andy Ibáñez and Patrick Wisdom last night, Nashville has 174 home runs in 2019. They will need nine over the final three games of the season to tie the record.

What's the word around Nashville?

Minor League Promos (@MiLBPromos)

This Volunteer Orange visor is up for grabs at tonight's @nashvillesounds game. Get there early to get yours

First Tennessee Bank (@FirstTennessee)

Tonight is @Vol_Sports night at @FirstTNPark! The first 2,000 fans through the gate will take home a UT/@nashvillesounds visor, presented by First Tennessee Bank. Full details here: atmilb.com/2ESxhc0

Erika Glover (ErikaJGlover)

I can't think of a better way to celebrate my first @nashvillesounds' game than throwing the first pitch! Thanks for having me Friday evening. I'm officially hooked on Nashville baseball! @FOXNashville

