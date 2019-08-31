Redbirds Finish Winningest August in Franchise History

DES MOINES, Iowa - Four Memphis Redbirds pitchers held the Iowa Cubs (Cubs) hitless until one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Redbirds went on to finish off a 3-1 win Saturday night in Des Moines, Iowa.

Seth Elledge, Roel Ramirez, and Chasen Shreve pitched 7.0 hitless innings, and Kodi Whitley got the first out in the bottom of the eighth before Zack Short doubled for the Cubs. Iowa (73-65) scored its only run of the game on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth, and the Redbirds held Iowa to two hits in the game.

The win is Memphis' (69-69) 18th in its last 22 games. The Redbirds finished the month of August with a 22-7 record for the winningest August in franchise history. The 22 wins match July 2017 for the most victories in a single month in the history of the club.

Adolis Garcia hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning to open the scoring, his 31st of the season, and he now has 95 RBI on the season. The 31 long balls are tied for fifth-most by a player in a season in franchise history, and the 95 runs driven in are sixth-most.

Memphis' other run in the game was a Jose Martinez single in the seventh inning that scored Max Schrock. Martinez finished 2-for-4, and Schrock stole his 12th base of the season in the game.

Randy Arozarena was 0-for-4, ending his hitting streak at nine games and his streak of consecutive starts reaching base at 46. He had reached base at least once in every start he made as a Redbird since June 26.

Ramirez earned the win in his Triple-A debut after being transferred from Double-A Springfield earlier in the day, as he tossed scoreless fourth and fifth innings with three strikeouts.

Memphis and Iowa have two games left in their regular-season-concluding series. The clubs will match up tomorrow at 1:08 p.m. and Monday at 12:08 p.m.

