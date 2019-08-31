Bees Defeat Aces
August 31, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees defeated the Reno Aces 4-3 on Saturday night in front of 10,139 fans at Smith's Ballpark.
The Aces struck first in the second inning with a two-run home run to take a 2-0 lead.
In the third frame, Jarrett Parker hit a bases-loaded double to bring in two runs and knot the game at 2-2. The Bees kept up their offensive attack and took the lead in the fourth inning after Brennon Lund and Nick Franklin each collected an RBI. Reno was able to cut the lead to 4-3 after plating one run in the fifth, but the Bees pitching staff held the Aces scoreless for the last four innings to take the second game of the series.
Salt Lake starter Drew Hutchison (3-0) took the winning decision and went five innings, allowing three runs on five hits while walking four and striking out three. Adam Hofacket tossed three scoreless innings and struck out a season-high six batters. Isaac Mattson entered the ninth and struck out the side to earn his first Triple-A save. Parker led the Bees bats after going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a double. With an RBI-double in the contest, Lund extended his hitting streak to eight games.
The Bees have two games remaining in the 2019 season with Sunday's first pitch coming at 6:05 p.m. before finishing up with a 1:05 p.m. start on Monday.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 31, 2019
- Bees Defeat Aces - Salt Lake Bees
- Missions Slug Sounds - San Antonio Missions
- New Orleans takes a 2-0 series lead in Oklahoma City with 3-0 win Saturday - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Late Home Run by Missions Defeats Sounds - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Falls to Memphis - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Finish Winningest August in Franchise History - Memphis Redbirds
- Chasers Halt Express 4-0 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Express Slip Past Chasers 10-9 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Express Edge Storm Chasers 10-9 - Round Rock Express
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (64-71) vs. San Antonio Missions (79-58) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Nashville Sounds - San Antonio Missions
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 31, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (68-69) at Iowa Cubs (73-64) - Memphis Redbirds
- Tacoma Rallies for 4-2 Victory over Aviators - Las Vegas Aviators
- Bees Fall in Extras - Salt Lake Bees
- Sellout Crowd Watches Grizz Beat ABQ 6-5 - Fresno Grizzlies
- Chihuahuas Fall 2-1 in 10 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Andreoli Racks up Four Hits, Brugman Knocks in Game-Winner for Rainiers - Tacoma Rainiers
- Davis walks it off for River Cats in pitchers' duel - Sacramento River Cats
- Isotopes' Three Homers Not Enough in Loss to Grizzlies - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Aces Win in Extra-Inning Offensive Explosion - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake Bees Stories
- Bees Defeat Aces
- Bees Fall in Extras
- Bees Comeback in the 9th to Win
- Salt Lake Bees Host Final 2019 Homestand
- Chihuahuas Take Game 3