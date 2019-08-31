Bees Defeat Aces

The Salt Lake Bees defeated the Reno Aces 4-3 on Saturday night in front of 10,139 fans at Smith's Ballpark.

The Aces struck first in the second inning with a two-run home run to take a 2-0 lead.

In the third frame, Jarrett Parker hit a bases-loaded double to bring in two runs and knot the game at 2-2. The Bees kept up their offensive attack and took the lead in the fourth inning after Brennon Lund and Nick Franklin each collected an RBI. Reno was able to cut the lead to 4-3 after plating one run in the fifth, but the Bees pitching staff held the Aces scoreless for the last four innings to take the second game of the series.

Salt Lake starter Drew Hutchison (3-0) took the winning decision and went five innings, allowing three runs on five hits while walking four and striking out three. Adam Hofacket tossed three scoreless innings and struck out a season-high six batters. Isaac Mattson entered the ninth and struck out the side to earn his first Triple-A save. Parker led the Bees bats after going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a double. With an RBI-double in the contest, Lund extended his hitting streak to eight games.

The Bees have two games remaining in the 2019 season with Sunday's first pitch coming at 6:05 p.m. before finishing up with a 1:05 p.m. start on Monday.

