Bees Fall in Extras

The Reno Aces used two big innings to beat the Salt Lake Bees 13-9 in extra innings on Friday night in front of 12,397 fans at Smith's Ballpark.

Salt Lake lead the game 5-1 after four innings before the Aces came storming back with a seven-run fifth inning.

Salt Lake trailed 8-5 going into the final frame, but rallied to tie the game as Jared Walsh hit his second home run of the game and Wilfredo Tovar brought in the tying two runs on a triple to send the game to extra innings. The Aces scored five runs in the 10th inning to take a commanding lead and the Bees were only able to score one run in the bottom of the 10th.

Jeremy Rhoades (3-2) took the loss after starting the 10th inning and giving up four hits and five runs (four earned). Jeremy Beasley started the game for the Bees and allowed seven runs over four innings of work. JC Ramirez followed Beasley with three quality innings of relief allowing a single run and two-way player Kaleb Cowart chipped in with two scoreless innings of relief. Walsh's two home runs put him in a tie with Mark Trumbo (2010) for most home runs in a single-season in Salt Lake franchise history with 36 with three games to play. After going 2-for-6 with two RBI and a home run, Ward has now reached base safely in his last 29 home games.

The Bees have three games remaining in the 2019 season with Saturday's first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

