Game Notes: Kingston vs Oshawa - Jan 3/24

January 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Friday night hockey is always something to look forward to and tonight is no different. Your Kingston Frontenacs are hosting the Oshawa Generals tonight in another chapter of their long standing rivalry. This season through six matchups it's been all Oshawa as they come into tonight with a 5-1-0-0 record in the season series, but Kingston had a big playoff like atmosphere victory over the Generals and a couple really close, hard fought matchups to go along with that. Surely tonight will offer up another entertaining battle when the puck drops at 7PM tonight.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs come into tonight with a three game losing streak against the Generals

Kingston has won just one of their last five against Oshawa on home ice (Nov. 8/24)

Time to String Together some Wins

The countdown is officially on as we are just one week away from the OHL Trade Deadline, and it's always an interesting time of year. The Frontenacs currently sit in 5th in the Eastern Conference, with just four points separating them from the 2nd place Oshawa Generals with two games in hand; so tonight is a huge matchup no matter how you slice it. The black and gold are looking to get back to their strong start to the season, including a franchise best November. Kingston beat Brampton on New Year's Day in a gritty come from behind 4-3 victory, and they'll be looking to get a much needed win over the Generals tonight.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Jacob Battaglia

He's leading the way for the Fronts in the goal category, and he's fresh off a game winning goal late in the third period against Brampton on New Year's Day. After a slower December compared to the start of his season, look out for Battaglia to continue his strong pace of play to kick off the New Year. The Calgary Flames second round pick from the 2024 NHL Draft has 8 points in 6 games against the Generals so far this season.

Oshawa - Luca Marrelli

Fresh off of signing his Entry-Level Contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Toronto, ON born defenseman has been the player that makes the Generals offence click this season. After putting up 57 points last year, Marrelli already has 47 points in 30 less games. He's taken on more of a role this season and has been rock solid for his team, playing in all situations and being out on the ice late in games when the Generals are defending a lead. In 6 games against the Frontenacs this season he's put up 10 points.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

Special Note: Please note that the Frontenacs were scheduled to wear their CADPAT Military jerseys for tonight's contest, but due to unforeseen circumstances we will be unable to wear them tonight. Stay tuned as we'll be wearing them for a different game this month, date TBD.

