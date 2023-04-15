Game Information: St. Paul Saints (8-4) vs. Indianapolis Indians (5-8)

April 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 PM ET

GAME #14 / HOME #8: St. Paul Saints (8-4) vs. Indianapolis Indians (5-8)

PROBABLES: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1, 4.91) vs. RHP Quinn Priester (1-1, 7.27)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / Bally Live app

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: In a game that was scoreless through seven innings, the St. Paul Saints brought across three runs in the eighth to best the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night at Victory Field, 4-2. With the game scoreless after seven frames, the Saints broke open the scoring with a three-run eighth. The bases were loaded after a leadoff double by Alex De Goti and walks issued to Hernán Perez and Mark Contreras. Angel Perdomo then beaned Chris Williams to bring in the first run of the contest. Andrew Stevenson followed with a slow-rolling grounder up the middle to bring in a pair and make it a 3-0 Saints advantage. Both teams scored in the ninth frame. For St. Paul, Contreras doubled and a fielding error by Cal Mitchell led to Perez scoring from first base. In the bottom of the frame, Tucupita Marcano singled and scored on a RBI triple by Endy RodrÌguez. RodrÌguez later scored on a wild pitch by Brock Stewart. Indians starter Kent Emanuel and reliever Colin Selby combined for 6.0 scoreless innings, two hits allowed and five strikeouts. Saints starter Aaron Sanchez pitched 5.0 scoreless and Cody Lawyerson picked up his first win of the season with 2.0 scoreless innings.

THREE BAGS: Endy RodrÌguez clubbed an RBI triple in the ninth inning of Friday night's loss to mark the team's sixth triple of the season, which leads the International League. Travis Swaggerty leads the team in triples with two and is also tied for the most triples in the IL with Gwinnett's Vaughn Grissom and Buffalo's Otto Lopez. The Indians led the IL in triples in 2022 with 44, led by Swaggerty (8) and Ji Hwan Bae (6). The team clubbed 26 of its 44 triples last season at Victory Field.

RAMIREZ IS RELIABLE: Yohan Ramirez has been the most reliable arm out of the bullpen for the Indians so far this season. Through five games, he owns a 1.13 ERA (1er/8.0ip), two walks, 14 strikeouts, 0.88 WHIP and .185 batting average against (5-for-27). He spent the 2022 season jumping between Triple-A and the big leagues with three different organizations (Seattle, Cleveland and Pittsburgh) and registered a 4.57 ERA (11er/21.2ip) and 24 strikeouts in 20 total minor league appearances. He was an effective reliever for the Pirates toward the end of his '22 campaign, logging 7.0 consecutive scoreless innings with three wins in six appearances from Sept. 26-Oct. 5.

DRIVING IN RUNS: After having his five-game RBI streak snapped on Thursday night, Endy RodrÌguez drove in Indianpolis' first run last night with an RBI triple to score Tucupita Marcano in the ninth inning. His five-game RBI streak is tied for the second-longest streak in the International League this season, trailing only Jacksonville's C.J. Hinojosa (six games). RodrÌguez has driven in at least one RBI in 11 of his 16 total games played between his six-game stint last September with Indy and his first 10 contests this season, collecting a grand total of 16 RBI. In games where he has at least one RBI, the Indians have a 7-4 record.

STRUGGLING AT THE VIC: The Indians have lost their first seven games at Victory Field this season, which marks the first time they started 0-7 at home since 1972 and is tied for the worst start on record dating back to the 1938 campaign. To begin the 1972 season, Wichita handed Indy its first two home losses, Omaha swept a three-game set and Iowa won the first two affairs of a three-game series. The losing streak comes in stark contrast to Indianapolis' efforts on the road, going 5-1 in Louisville with a five-game winning streak just last week. Indy's home and road splits for this season are listed below:

HOME HITTING - .241 (57-for-237), 21 R, 12 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 20 RBI, 26 BB, 68 K, 5 SB, 1 CS .325 OBP, 342 SLG

ROAD HITTING - .223 (41-for-184), 26 R, 12 BB, 3 3B, 5 HR, 22 RBI, 26 BB, 45 K, 7 SB, 1 CS, .327 OBP, .402 SLG

HOME PITCHING - 0-7, 5.45 ERA in 66.0 IP, 75 H, 50 R, 40 ER, 7 HR, 37 BB, 75 K, 1.70 WHIP, .282 AVG

ROAD PITCHING - 5-1, 3.31 ERA in 49.0 IP, 36 H, 18 R, 18 ER, 3 HR, 24 BB, 56 K, 1.22 WHIP, .200 AVG

MARCANO TO THE MAJORS: Today, the Pittsburgh Pirates recalled Tucupita Marcano after he recorded his third three-hit performance and sixth multi-hit game of the season last night vs. St. Paul. The infielder currently ranks among International League leaders in hits (T-1st, 19), doubles (T-1st, 7), batting average (3rd, .448), extra-base hits (T-4th, 9), and total bases (T-7th, 31) through 11 games with the Indians this season. Last Monday, he was named the International League Player of the Week after logging a .526 batting average (10-for-19) with seven extra-base hits in five games at Louisville from April 4-9.

CAMMY BOY: Indians reliever Cam Alldred made a spot-start Thursday night after southpaw Caleb Smith was placed on the 7-day injured list earlier this week and put the team on his back, throwing 4.0 two-run innings with a career-high six strikeouts. It was Alldred's third career start ñ all of which have come with Indianapolis dating back to 2022. In three Triple-A starts he has registered a 4.50 ERA (5er/10.0ip) and 10 strikeouts to just three walks.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Saints will square off in game five of their six-game series tonight at 6:35 PM ET. After finishing their first road trip on a five-game winning streak, the Indians have dropped the first four games of the series vs. St. Paul and have now lost both series at home with a current 0-7 record. The Indians and Saints met 21 times last season, with the Indians prevailing in the season series, 11-10, with a 6-3 record at home. Tonight, RHP Quinn Priester will take the bump for the Indians in his third start of the season vs. Saints RHP Simeon Woods Richardson. Tonight will be Woods Richardson's second career start against the Indians after he pitched 6.0 two-run innings with five strikeouts against Indy on Sept. 20 last season.

PRIESTER DAY: Right-hander Quinn Priester will make his third start of the season tonight vs. St. Paul, coming off 5.0 one-run innings at Louisville last Sunday. As the former 18th overall selection by Pittsburgh in 2019, he is currently rated as the Pirates' No. 5 prospect (Baseball America) and the second-best pitcher behind Luis Ortiz (No. 4). Priester finished last season with a 3.29 ERA (33er/90.1ip) overall between Double-A Altoona and a short stint with Indy en route to being honored as the Young Bucs Bob Friend Pitcher of the Year, given to the top-performing minor league pitcher in Pittsburgh's organization.

THIS DATE IN 2005: Trailing 2-1 in the eighth inning at old Victory Field, the Indians erupted for eight runs en route to a 9-2 win over Minneapolis. Center fielder Rocky Colavito collected two doubles and three RBI in the triumph.

