Offense Stays Hot in Norfolk's Second Straight Win

April 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







NASHVILLE, Tn. --- The Norfolk Tides (9-4) defeated the Nashville Sounds (8-6), 11-8, on Saturday night at First Horizon Park. The win puts the Tides one game away from salvaging a series split after losing the first three games of the six-game set.

Norfolk scored in the first when Kyle Stowers knocked an RBI single on an 0-2 count. Nashville responded in the bottom-half with a two-run shot by Keston Hiura, his third of the series, to make it a 2-1, Sounds game early.

Caleb Boushley, the starting pitcher for Nashville, would give up back-to-back solo home runs in the fourth to Hudson Haskin and Lewin Díaz, giving the Tides the lead. Boushley pitched into the fifth but couldn't record an out after the first four batters. Norfolk would put up four runs that inning. Stowers would knock a two-run single, followed later by a two-run double by Haskin to give the Tides a 7-2 lead.

Nashville responded again with two runs in the fifth and another run in the sixth. Abraham Toro knocked a two-run single in the fifth, then former Tide Patrick Dorrian launched a solo home run to cut the Tides lead to 7-5.

The Tides would put up another four-spot in the top of the seventh. Josh Lester knocked an RBI double, then scored on another RBI double by Hudson Haskin. A couple batters later, Greg Cullen capped the inning with a two-run single to give Norfolk a 11-5 lead.

Nashville made a final push for a comeback in the ninth when Jon Singleton launched a three-run homer. That would be in though, as the Tides won, 11-8

The series finale is tomorrow with first pitch at 3:05 p.m., which will determine a series split or Norfolk's first lost series of the season. The Tides have scheduled to start LHP Drew Rom (1-0, 2.45), while the Sounds have not announced a starter in what is expected to be a bullpen day.

POSTGAME NOTES

Hackin' Haskin: Leading the offense for the Tides was Hudson Haskin, who went 3-for-5 with two runs, two doubles, a home run and four RBI...it was his second three hit game this season (April 1 at Durham)...Haskin ranks tenth in the International League in on-base percentage (.481).

Sieze the Díaz!: Hitting the second half of the back-to-back home runs was Lewin Díaz, who finished the night 1-for-4 with a walk...in his previous four games, he's hitting .333 (5-for-15) with two doubles, two home runs, three RBI and two walks (.412 OBP)...the home run hit off the foul pole and registered at 336 ft. the second-shortest Tide home run this season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.