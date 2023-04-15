Knights Beat the Jumbo Shrimp 6-3 on Saturday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Catcher Carlos Pérez launched his team-high fourth home run of the season to help power the Charlotte Knights past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 6-3 on Saturday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The win was Charlotte's second in as many days against the Jumbo Shrimp.

It was a solid night at the plate for Perez, who went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Knights put together a solid offensive night as a team, combining to record 13 hits on the evening. Shortstop Erik González and right fielder Jake Marisnick chipped in with two hits apiece in the win.

RHP Jesse Scholtens (1-0, 6.00), who was optioned to Charlotte from the Chicago White Sox on Friday, started Saturday's game and was impressive. Scholtens fanned 11 batters over five strong innings to earn his first win of the season. His 11 strikeouts came a night after RHP Davis Martin also struck out 11 batters on Friday. RHP Lane Ramsey earned his second save of the season after he recorded the final three outs of the game in the ninth inning.

The Knights will conclude the six-game series on Sunday afternoon against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins). With a win on Sunday, the Knights will earn a series split against the Jumbo Shrimp and go back over the .500 mark.

On Sunday, the Knights will honor Negro Leagues Baseball and play as the Charlotte Black Hornets against the Jacksonville Red Caps. First pitch on Sunday is set for 1:05 p.m. from Truist Field. Gates are set to open at 12:00 p.m. and fans can enjoy a Negro Leagues Baseball museum on the concourse and an on-field ceremony dedicated to Negro Leagues Baseball.

The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com.

