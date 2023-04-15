Knights Beat the Jumbo Shrimp 6-3 on Saturday
April 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Catcher Carlos Pérez launched his team-high fourth home run of the season to help power the Charlotte Knights past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 6-3 on Saturday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The win was Charlotte's second in as many days against the Jumbo Shrimp.
It was a solid night at the plate for Perez, who went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Knights put together a solid offensive night as a team, combining to record 13 hits on the evening. Shortstop Erik González and right fielder Jake Marisnick chipped in with two hits apiece in the win.
RHP Jesse Scholtens (1-0, 6.00), who was optioned to Charlotte from the Chicago White Sox on Friday, started Saturday's game and was impressive. Scholtens fanned 11 batters over five strong innings to earn his first win of the season. His 11 strikeouts came a night after RHP Davis Martin also struck out 11 batters on Friday. RHP Lane Ramsey earned his second save of the season after he recorded the final three outs of the game in the ninth inning.
The Knights will conclude the six-game series on Sunday afternoon against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins). With a win on Sunday, the Knights will earn a series split against the Jumbo Shrimp and go back over the .500 mark.
On Sunday, the Knights will honor Negro Leagues Baseball and play as the Charlotte Black Hornets against the Jacksonville Red Caps. First pitch on Sunday is set for 1:05 p.m. from Truist Field. Gates are set to open at 12:00 p.m. and fans can enjoy a Negro Leagues Baseball museum on the concourse and an on-field ceremony dedicated to Negro Leagues Baseball.
The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 15, 2023
- Indians Bury Saints 9-2 Behind Priester's Punchouts and 17-Hit Attack - Indianapolis Indians
- Redbirds Shut Down Stripers, Earn Sixth-Straight Victory - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Beat the Jumbo Shrimp 6-3 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Saints' Four-Game Win Streak Snapped in 9-2 Loss to Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Memphis Rides Three-Run Sixth to Send Stripers to Ninth Straight Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Dini Drives Durham to 8-6 Defeat of Lehigh Valley - Durham Bulls
- Louisville Ends Losing Streak with Three Home Runs against Toledo - Louisville Bats
- Chavez, Hinojosa Homers Not Enough in 6-3 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Three Hens Tally Multi-Hit Games in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mets and RailRiders Postponed on Saturday in Pennsylvania, Doubleheader Slated for Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - Rochester Red Wings
- Wings Stay Hot, Beat Bisons 7-6 - Rochester Red Wings
- Game Information: St. Paul Saints (8-4) vs. Indianapolis Indians (5-8) - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Drop Fourth Straight to Rochester on Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- Today's Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Game Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- April 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 15 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Tides to Play as Norfolk Red Stockings on June 30 - Norfolk Tides
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.