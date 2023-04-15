Memphis Rides Three-Run Sixth to Send Stripers to Ninth Straight Loss
April 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.. - For only the fourth time in 13 games, the Gwinnett Stripers (2-11) grabbed an early lead, but the next five runs in the game all belonged to the Memphis Redbirds (9-5) in their 5-1 win on Saturday night at Coolray Field. The Redbirds have won the first five games of the six-game series.
Decisive Plays: After Magneuris Sierra led off the Stripers' second inning with a base hit, Joe Hudson drove him in with a ringing double to give Gwinnett the early 1-0 lead. In response, the Redbirds used runs in the third and fourth innings to surge ahead 2-1. The score held into the top of the sixth, when Masyn Winn smacked a leadoff double off Stripers' starter Allan Winans (L, 0-2) to spark a three-run sixth. The Redbirds exited the sixth with 5-1 lead, a score that would last until the conclusion of the game.
Key Contributors: Roddery Munoz was sharp in his second relief outing as a Striper, logging 2.0 innings (1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO). Hudson (1-for-4, double, RBI) collected his third RBI and second extra-base hit of the series. Andrew Suarez (W, 2-0) pitched 3.0 innings without allowing a run (0 H, 1 BB, 4 SO) for the Redbirds.
Noteworthy: The Stripers went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Every player in the Redbirds' lineup recorded at least one hit. Munoz has not allowed a run and just one hit through his first 3.0 innings as a Striper. Gwinnett's nine-game losing streak is the club's longest since a 14-game skid from April 27-May 11, 2013.
Next Game (Sunday, April 16): Gwinnett vs. Memphis, 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. LHP Dylan Dodd will make his season debut for the Stripers against RHP Gordon Graceffo (0-1, 3.38) for the Redbirds. It will be Sunday Funday at Coolray Field with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases.
