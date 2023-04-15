RailRiders Game Postponed

MOOSIC, PA - Saturday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Syracuse Mets at PNC Field has been postponed due to impending inclement weather with the threat of severe thunderstorms. The RailRiders and Mets will make up today's game as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday, April 16, beginning at 12:00 P.M. with gates opening at 11:30 A.M.

Tickets from Saturday's game can be exchanged for any remaining home game on the RailRiders 2023 schedule. Saturday's replica home jersey giveaway honoring Jackie Robinson will be rescheduled for a date later this season.

For information on the RailRiders rainout policy, single-game tickets and promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

