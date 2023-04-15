Redbirds Shut Down Stripers, Earn Sixth-Straight Victory

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds extended the longest win streak of the International League season with a 5-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday night at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

For the second-consecutive night, Memphis came from behind to earn the win. After Gwinnett took the lead in the bottom of the second inning, leftfielder Justin Toerner smacked a solo home run, his first Triple-A hit of the season.

An inning later, designated hitter Luken Baker drove in his team-leading 10th RBI of the season to give the Redbirds the lead. Memphis added three runs in the sixth on RBI from shortstop Paul DeJong, centerfielder Oscar Mercado and first baseman Juniel Querecuto.

In a bullpen day, Redbirds pitching shut down the Stripers offense once again. Starting pitcher James Naile allowed one run on three hits and struck out five in three innings of work. Andrew Suarez (2-0) followed with three scoreless, hitless innings and struck out four. Kodi Whitley and Guillermo Zuniga combined strike out three in the final three frames.

Right-handed pitcher Gordon Graceffo is scheduled to start for Memphis in the finale of the series tomorrow night at 12:05p.m. CDT at Gwinnett.

The Redbirds (9-5) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 18 to take on the Indianapolis Indians at 6:45 p.m. to begin a six-game homestand. Key promotions on the homestand include Irish Heritage Night on Thursday, April 20, Memphis Redbirds Short-Sleeved BP Hoodie Giveaway on Friday, April 21, Wizards and Wands and Bark at the Park on Saturday, April 22 and Take a Chance Day on Sunday, April 23.

