Dini Drives Durham to 8-6 Defeat of Lehigh Valley

April 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM - Bulls catcher Nick Dini smashed two hits, including a home run, and drove in a game-high four runs, while center fielder Kameron Misner also went deep to help secure Durham's 8-6 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Saturday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Bulls got ahead early with a big four-run second frame started by 1B Kyle Manzardo's RBI double to the left-center field wall. Dini would then double to left to bring across Manzardo before Misner mashed his second homer of the year, a two-run blast.

After the IronPigs narrowed the margin to two in the top of the third, Durham plated three more tallies when Dini delivered his three-run blast to center to make it 7-2. Lehigh Valley would then plate a pair of scores in both the seventh and eighth innings to make it a one-run game, however Manzardo in the last of the eighth lofted a sacrifice fly to up the Bulls advantage to 8-6.

Dini (2-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI), and DH Tristan Gray (2-3, 2 R, 2B, BB) each recorded two knocks for the Bulls. Four different IronPigs batters posted multi-hit efforts, including 2B Esteban Quiroz (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI), RF Dalton Guthrie (2-4, BB), SS Scott Kingery (2-4, 2 R, RBI) and DH Jordan Qsar (2-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI). The victory was the Bulls' fourth straight win, clinching a series victory.

Durham reliever Trevor Brigden (2.0 IP, BB, 3 SO) earned the victory with two hitless frames in support of starter Nathan Wiles (4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 2 SO), while Hector Perez (1.0 IP, BB, 2 SO) notched the save. Lehigh Valley starter T.J. Zeuch (4.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO).

The two teams are set to conclude their six-game series on Sunday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05pm ET. RHP Elvin Rodriguez (1-1, 2.70) is anticipated to get the nod for Durham and be opposed by LHP Cristopher Sanchez.

