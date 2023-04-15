Saints' Four-Game Win Streak Snapped in 9-2 Loss to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Through the first four games of their series against the Indianapolis Indians, the St. Paul Saints hadn't trailed. That all changed on Saturday night at Victory Field as they allowed runs in six of the nine innings and had their four game winning streak end in a 9-2 loss. The loss drops the Saints to 8-5.

The Saints struck first in the second with Tyler White leading off and was hit by a pitch. Andrew Bechtold doubled down the third base line sending White to third. Alex De Goti reached on a throwing error by the shortstop Nick Gonzales as Bechtold scored giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.

That would be the last time they would lead because the Indians scored three in the bottom of the inning. Miguel Andujar and Ryan Vilade led off with back-to-back singles. With two outs, Chavez Young doubled home both giving the Indians a 2-1 lead. Nick Gonzales followed with an RBI triple to right increasing the lead to 3-1.

The Indians grabbed a 4-1 lead in the third when Endy Rodríguez hit a solo homer to right, his first of the season.

The teams traded runs in the fourth as Bechtold singled and Tony Wolters doubled him home to get the Saints within 4-2.

In the bottom of the inning, however, Gonzalez doubled and scored on an RBI single from Cal Mitchell to put the Indians back up by three, 5-2.

The Indians added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth as Andujar led off with a double to left. Vilade's single moved Andujar to third. A sacrifice fly from Aaron Shackelford made it 6-2. Josh Bissonette singled to right putting runners at the corners and Young's bunt single scored Vilade giving the Indians a 7-2 lead.

In the sixth, the Indians tacked on two more as Andujar delivered with a two-run homer to left, his first of the season, pushing the lead to 9-2.

Joey Gallo, in his second game on Major League rehab, finished 0-4 with four strikeouts.

The Saints fanned 16 times, tied for the second most in franchise history and saw their six-game road winning streak snapped which ties them for their longest road winning streak in franchise history.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday at 12:35 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP José De León (0-0, 6.14) against the Indians RHP Osvaldo Bido (0-0, 2.25). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

