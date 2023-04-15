Wings Stay Hot, Beat Bisons 7-6

The Rochester Red Wings picked up their fourth consecutive win as Rochester took down Buffalo, 7-6 on Jackie Robinson Day at Innovative Field.

After giving up a run in the top half of the first, the Red Wings responded with a three-run bottom half thanks to an RBI single from RF Nomar Mazara and 2-run single from DH Wilson Garcia put the Wings up 3-1. After Buffalo brought a pair of runners around to score in the second, Wings SS Richie Martin Jr., making his Red Wing debut, gave the club the lead once again with an RBI groundout.

Buffalo retook the lead in the third, plating two. They pushed the lead to two in the top half of the fifth, before the Wings responded with three runs in the bottom half to give them a 7-6 lead. LF Jack Dunn, CF Cody Wilson, and 2B *Darren Baker *each collected an RBI single in the frame.

Pitching dominated the remaining four frames, and the Wings secured the 7-6 victory behind RHP Jordan Weems' first save of the season.

RHP Franklyn Kilome picked up his first win of the year, tossing 1.1 innings in relief. Adding to Kilome's outing, RHP Odalvi Javier, LHP Jose Ferrer, LHP Alberto Baldonado, and Weems all combined to pitch the final 6.2 innings of the contest, without allowing an earned run. RHP Junior Fernandez (0-1) was saddled with the loss for Buffalo.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game, for the second time in three days, is *Darren Baker *following another three-hit game for the lefty bat. He is now 10-for-his-last-15 dating back to Thursday night.

RHP Cory Abbott gets the ball for the Wings tomorrow, and with it, a chance to be the first Wings pitcher to tally two wins this season. The final first pitch of the series is set for 1:05 p.m.

