Mets and RailRiders Postponed on Saturday in Pennsylvania, Doubleheader Slated for Sunday

April 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







Moosic, PA - Saturday afternoon's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed because of incoming inclement weather and the threat of severe thunderstorms. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 16th in Moosic, PA with game one beginning at noon. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Syracuse has won three games of the first four games during this six-game series against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and the Mets are currently tied for first place in the International League with a 9-4 record.

