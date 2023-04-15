Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 15 vs. Buffalo

April 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (5-7) vs. Rochester Red Wings (4-8)

Saturday - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

RHP Luke Bard (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Wily Peralta (0-0, 0.00)

HOT WWWINGS: The Rochester Red Wings downed the Buffalo Bisons for a third-straight game after beating their Thruway rival Friday night, 6-3...RHP Jake Irvin notched his first Triple-A victory last night while also collecting his first win since 2019 after the righty went five innings allowing three runs, all of which came in the second inning, on six hits while striking out two...2B Darren Baker logged another multi-hit performance, his fifth on the year, after going 3-for-5 with a double...SS Franklin Barreto and C Kevin Plawecki joined newcomer RF Nomar Mazara as the three Wings with two-hit nights at the plate...LF Travis Blankenhorn homered in the win, launching his third homer of the year in the fourth inning...LHP Matt Cronin, RHP Gerson Moreno, and RHP Andres Machado locked up the remaining four innings allowing just four hits while striking out six...RHP Wily Peralta gets the ball for the Wings in the Saturday afternoon game and will face off against former Wings righty Luke Bard.

POWER SURGE INCOMING: Recently signed OF Nomar Mazara made his presence felt immediately when he collected his first hit as a Wing in his first-inning at-bat which registered 104.4 MPH off the bat...the former Texas Ranger, who has collected 85 homers in seven Big League seasons, finished his debut with Rochester going 2-for-3 with a walk.

Mazara joined the Wings prior to the game after the lefty bat signed a Minor League Deal with the Nationals along with infielder Richie Martin Jr....both were activated prior to the Friday night game.

Between Mazara (85) and Matt Adams (118), the two have combined to hit 203 Big League home runs.

DON'T LET THE WINGS GET HOT: After starting the season going 1-8, the Wings have surged back and have won three straight, which is the first time they've done so since 9/11-15 of last season when they won five in a row...during the three-game winning streak, the Wings have collected 10+ in every contest, and their 45 hits are the most in professional baseball during that time.

HE JUST WILL NOT STOP HITTING: 2B Darren Baker followed up his first four-hit game on Thursday with a three-hit performance last night, extending his hitting streak to four games after going 3-for-5 with a double...

Baker is one of only two Red Wings to appear in all 12 games this season (Blankenhorn).

SICKO MODE: LF Travis Blankenhorn homered for the third time this year, going deep in the third inning...he turned in a 1-for-4 day at the plate yesterday, with a run scored and an RBI...this was the Pennsylvania native's third straight game with an extra-base hit, tied for the longest streak by a Red Wing this season (Barreto)...

His third-inning homer left the bat at 109.2 MPH, the fourth-hardest hit ball by a Wing in 2023.

GONE STREAKING: 1B Matt Adams continued his hot start at the plate, going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored, extending his hit-streak to seven games...this is his longest such streak since he hit safely in seven consecutive games from June 21-28, 2017, as a member of the Atlanta Braves...he is 8-for-30 with four homers and eight RBI to start the season.

HEY, THAT'S OUR CROWN: Buffalo's RHP Nate Pearson logged the fastest pitch of the Friday night contest with his 100.6 MPH heater...Rochester reliever RHP Andres Machado threw the hardest pitch of the night for the Red Wings, registering a 98.8 MPH fastball in the ninth...Machado's reading was the third fastest pitch of the night...

After starting the season going 8-for-8 in logging the fastest pitch of the game, the Wings have now been out-velo'ed in each of the last three consecutive games.

Machado was the only Red Wing within the top 15 fastest pitches in last night's contest.

(EXIT) VEL0 TO 100: The Red Wings recorded the top three hardest-hit balls of last night's game, all registering exit velocities over 100 MPH... LF Travis Blankenhorn smashed a homer at the bottom of the third hit at 109.2 MPH, the fourth hardest hit ball this year for Rochester...and C Kevin Plawecki doubled at 106.8 MPH off the bat in the bottom of the eighth...3B Jake Alu logged a fourth-inning single at 105.1 MPH, the hardest hit ball since his return to the Wings lineup.

NO FRIEND IN THE INDUSTRY: Former Red Wings reliever RHP Luke Bard gets the ball for the Red Wings in today's Saturday matinee...the righty logged 40 games, spanning over two seasons, with the Red Wings in 2017 and 2018...over 61.1 innings, Bard struck out a dazzling 73 batters.

Bard joins RHP Drew Hutchison as fellow starters facing a Red Wings team they once were a part of...hitting coach Matt Hague also played for the Red Wings in 2017 and logged 136 games, batting a remarkable .297 (149-for-502).

