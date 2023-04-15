Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes

Rochester Red Wings (4-8) 6, Buffalo Bisons (5-7) 3

Friday, April 14th, 2023 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

Final: ROC 6, BUF 3â

WP: RHP Jake Irvin (1-1, 5.02)â

LP: RHP Yosver Zulueta (0-1, 7.50)

SV: Andres Machado (1)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ââ9 â R H E

Buffalo 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 â 3 10 1

Rochester 0 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 x â 6 13 0

Game Information:

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Temperature: 73°F

Time of Game: 2:19

Attendance: 5,082

Home Runs:

ROC - LF Travis Blankehorn (3) solo off RHP Yosver Zulueta in the 3rd (count: 0-0) to right field

Starting Pitchers:

RHP Yosver Zulueta: (0-1, 7.50) 3.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO, 15 BF, 53/36 (P/S), left down 5-3

RHP Jake Irvin: (1-1, 5.02) 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO, 20 BF, 64/38 (P/S), left up 6-3

RED WINGS NOTES

TURKEY WINGS: The Red Wings defeated Buffalo for a third consecutive time this series as Rochester pushed past the Bisons by a score of 6-3...the Wings offense posted double-digit hits for a third straight game, collecting 13 hits in the victory...45 hits in their last three games is the most in professional baseball over that span.

JAKE IR-WIN: RHP Jake Irvin made the start for the Wings on the mound and earned his first Triple-A win, his first win since 8/31/2019 with Single-A Hagerstown.

HE JUST WILL NOT STOP HITTING: 2B Darren Baker followed up his first career four-hit game on Thursday with a three-hit performance tonight, extending his hitting streak to four games after going 3-for-5 with a double...

âBaker is the only Red Wing to appear in all 12 games this season.

SICKO MODE: LF Travis Blankenhorn homered for the third time this year, going deep in the third inning...he turned in a 1-for-4 day at the plate, with a run scored and an RBI...this is the Pennsylvania native's third straight game with an extra-base hit, tied for the longest streak by a Red Wing this season (Barreto)...

âHis third-inning homer left the bat at 109.2 MPH, the fourth-hardest hit ball by a Wing in 2023.

NO-MAR LOSING: RF Nomar Mazara made his Red Wing debut in tonight's win, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles, a walk and a run scored...the Dominican Republic native split the 2022 season between San Diego and Triple-A El Paso...

âMazara was signed by the Nationals to a Minor League deal and activated prior to the Friday night contest.

GONE STREAKING: 1B Matt Adams continued his hot start at the plate, going 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored, extending his hit-streak to seven games...this is his longest such streak since he hit safely in seven consecutive games from June 21-28, 2017, as a member of the Atlanta Braves.

BISONS NOTES

CAN I GET A 4-FOR-4: University of California alum Cam Eden racked up a season-high four hits tonight, going 4-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI...

âSS Ernie Clement also added to his return to Rochester by going 1-for-4 on the night, bringing him to 3-for-12 in the series.

âNEXT GAME

Buffalo vs. Rochester

Saturday, April 15th

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.â

TBA vs. RHP Franklyn Kilome (0-1, 33.75)

