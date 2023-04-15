Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes

April 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (5-8) 7, Buffalo Bisons (5-8) 6

Saturday, April 15th, 2023 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

Final: ROC 7, BUF 6 â

WP: Franklyn Kilome (1-1, 16.88)

LP: Junior Fernandez (0-1, 4.76)

SV: Jordan Weems (1)

â 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ââ9 â R H E

Buffalo 1 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 â 6 9 3

Rochester 3 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 x â 7 12 0

Game Information:

First Pitch: 1:06 p.m.

Temperature: 72°F

Time of Game: 2:38

Attendance: 5,235

Home Runs:

Starting Pitchers:

RHP Luke Bard: (0-0, 3.86) 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 16 BF, 39/29 (P/S), left up 5-4

RHP Wily Peralta: (0-0, 8.44) 2.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO, 15 BF, 57/34 (P/S), left up 4-3

RED WINGS NOTES

WINGS WWWWIN!: The Wings won their fourth straight, defeating Buffalo 8-7 and secured their first series win of the year...seven Rochester batters collected a knock, including four different multi-hit performances as the Wings collected 12 hits in their fourth consecutive double-digit effort...

- Coming into today, the Wings have logged the most total hits in professional baseball dating back to 4/12 (52).

HE JUST KEEPS HITTING: 2B Darren Baker continued his hot week at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI...this marked the first time in his career he has collected at least three hits in consecutive games...the lefty is now hitting .542 (13-for-24) with a homer, triple, double, and three RBI through the first five games of the series.

WILSON SQUARED: DH Wilson Garcia and CF Cody Wilson each collected a pair of hits in this afternoon's win, driving in a combined three runs (Garcia 2, Wilson 1)...the two hitters have combined for five of the team's 21 two-hit games (Garcia 3, Wilson, 2)...

- Garcia has now collected an RBI in four straight games, longest active streak on the Wings...

WE GOT ICE: Four Wings hitters were hit by a pitch this afternoon, tied for the most by a Red Wings squad since at least 2005... SS Richie Martin Jr., making his Red Wing debut, was hit twice...DH Wilson Garcia and C Onix Vega were each hit once...

- This marked the fourth different time Rochester has been hit four times since 2005.

BISONS NOTES

HE'S BEEN AROUND: Long-time Red Wings foe C Rob Brantly led the Bisons offense today, going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored...

- This is Brantly's fourth multi-hit performance in eight games this season, after logging 11 in 59 games with Scranton/WB in 2022.

âNEXT GAME

Buffalo vs. Rochester

Sunday, April 16th

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.â

RHP Drew Hutchison (0-0, 3.00) vs. RHP Cory Abbott (1-1, 6.30)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.