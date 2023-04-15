Today's Game Postponed

April 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - Today's game between the Iowa Cubs and the Omaha Storm Chasers at Principal Park has been postponed due to inclement weather in the forecast.

The game will be made up as part of a double header tomorrow afternoon beginning at 1:08 pm with gates opening at 12:00 pm. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one and both games will be seven inning contests.

Ticket holders for tomorrow's regularly scheduled game will be able to get into both games and ticket holders for today's postponed contest can exchange your ticket to any of Iowa's remaining home games in the 2023 season, including both games tomorrow afternoon.

Iowa and Omaha are currently tied 2-2 in the six-game series, with games five and six tomorrow afternoon set to decide the series outcome. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com or call the front office at 515-243-6111.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.