Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (61-64) at Toledo Mud Hens (57-68)

YESTERDAY: The Indians overcame a five-run deficit with a five-run bottom of the ninth inning that led to an 8-7 win in 10 innings over the IronPigs on Sunday. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Tribe and capped a 3-4 homestand; Indy took 2 of 3 from Rochester and lost 3 of 4 vs. Lehigh Valley. Indy's ninth was sparked by four walks issued from JD Hammer that brought the Indians within four. Connor Brogdon was summonded from the 'pen and uncorked a wild pitch that made it 7-4, and Ke'Bryan Hayes then blasted a 2-2 pitch over the left field wall for a three-run shot to tie the game. Geoff Hartlieb (W, 4-0) tossed a scoreless 10th, and Will Craig -- who started the home half on second base -- advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt to tee up a walk-off single by Christian Kelley. Indy didn't record its first hit of the game until Jake Elmore singled with one away in the fifth.

THE RIGHT FORMULA: Kelley's RBI single in the 10th inning yesterday scored Craig for the game-winning run, giving Indy its fourth walk-off of the season and first since Craig hit a walk-off solo homer on July 30 vs. Columbus. Indy has a total of 11 last at-bat wins on the season and both Kelley and Craig have either provided the winning hit or scored the go-ahead run in four of them. Craig has been a part of the last three last at-bat wins for the Tribe.

JAMES IS HUMAN: James Marvel gave up five earned runs yesterday in three innings pitched, his shortest outing in a Tribe uniform. The five runs he surrendered also tied his previous high with Indy (also: 5er in 4.2ip on 7/13 at COL). Marvel's 1.82 ERA (8er/39.2ip) jumped to 2.74 (13/42.2ip) as a result of yesterday's start. Over his last 14 starts between Double-A Altoona and Indy, his teams have gone 13-1.

ELMO: Jake Elmore has reached base safely in 17 of his last 19 games overall, is hitting a league-best .348 (109-for-313) and ranks third in OBP (.415). Indy's last batting champion was Junior Noboa (.340) in 1989 and they have had just four batting titles since 1969 (also: Bernie Carbo in 1969, Gene Locklear in 1972, Dallas Williams in 1987). Elmore's .348 average for the season would be the highest single-season qualifying average by an Indy player since Williams hit .357 in 1987.

T-ROB: In 16 games since July 25, Robinson is hitting .333 (18-for-54) with three homers, two doubles, 11 RBI and four runs scored. The 31-year-old's average rests at .312 and has been above .300 for all but a six-day stretch (April 5-10). He had a seven-game hitting streak snapped yesterday (0-for-4).

J-MART: Over Jason Martin's last 20 games (hit safely in 16 of them), the Tribe outfielder has hit .324 (24-for-74) with one triple, six doubles, 11 RBI and seven runs scored. He is batting .305 (43-for-144) with three homers, one triple, nine doubles and 22 RBI in 40 games since the beginning of July.

RECORDS IN JEOPARDY: Indy's pitching staff has piled up 1,117 strikeouts through 125 games (8.94 K/game), 36 strikeouts shy of tying the franchise record 1,153 set in 2013 (records for this stat go back to 1902 when the franchise was founded). The Tribe are on pace to record 1,251 punchouts this season. The Indians are also on pace to surrender a franchise record 155 home runs, which would break the current record of 145 HR allowed in 2005.

PLAYOFF SITUATION: The Indians' elimination number remained at seven with yesterday's win and a loss by Columbus. Indy is in danger of missing the postseason for a second straight campaign, which would be the first time that's happened since a five-year drought from 2007-11. From 2012-17, the Indians reached the Governors' Cup playoffs four times.

THE 2010s: Indy's four postseason appearances (2012, 2013, 2015, 2017) this decade (2010-19) are tied for second most in a decade in the franchise's 118-year history. A look at decades with four or more playoff appearances are below:

1980s (6): 1982, 1984, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989

2010s (4): 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017

1990s (4): 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997

1950s (4): 1950, 1953, 1954, 1956

1940s (4): 1943, 1946, 1948, 1949

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The Indians are 32-31 on the road this season with seven road contests remaining. The Tribe haven't finished over .500 on the road since going 40-32 in 2015, the last of a five-year run (2011-15) where Indy was at or over .500 away from home. Indy's 32 road wins are fourth most in the IL but its 5.02 ERA on the road is fifth worst. Tribe pitchers have struck out 569 batters in 63 road games (9.03 K/game), third most in the league. Offensively, Indy has piled up a league-high 140 doubles on the road.

HOME WOES: The Indians are 29-33 at home this year and could post a sub-.500 home record for the first time since 2002 (35-38) and 2003 (35-37). Indy began the season 6-1 at home and were seven games over .500 at home on May 31 (17-10), but they've gone 12-23 in their last 35 home games. With eight home games remaining, the Tribe would need to go 6-2 to reach a .500 home record.

HOLY TOLEDO: The Indians and Mud Hens play eight games against each other over the final two weeks of the season. Indy leads the season series 11-6 and has gone 6-3 at Fifth Third Field, which includes a pair of two-game road sweeps. Jake Elmore (.360, 18-for-50), Cole Tucker (.326, 14-for-43), Ke'Bryan Hayes (.305, 18-for-59) and Darnell Sweeney (.300, 3-for-10) are all hitting over .300 against Toledo this year.

GRAB THE LEAD: Indy is a league-best 42-15 (.737) when scoring first and has scored first in 20 of 37 games since the break, compiling a 14-6 record.

