International League Players of the Week Named

August 19, 2019 - International League (IL)





The International League announced today that Charlotte catcher Zack Collins and Louisville right- handed starter Vladimir Gutierrez have been named the League's Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the period covering August 12-18. This marks the second time in a row the Batter of the Week is a member of the Knights and the third time overall this season (Daniel Palka, May 13-19; Ramon Torres, August 5-11). The Louisville club has now claimed four weekly awards in 2019, as Gutierrez follows Phillip Ervin (May 27-June 2), Lucas Sims (July 1-7) and Narciso Crook (July 15-21).

ZACK COLLINS, Charlotte Knights IL BATTER OF THE WEEK It was another winning week for the Charlotte Knights, who have pulled even in the Wild Card race thanks in no small part to the hot hitting of Zack Collins. Collins led the League over the past seven days with fourteen hits, a .538 batting average, 29 total bases, four home runs, a .586 on-base percentage and a 1.115 slugging percentage. He hand multiple hits in six of the past seven games, highlighted by a 4-for-5 effort on Wednesday night in which he homered twice and drove in six runs in Charlotte's 13-12 extra inning victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Collins had nine RBI on the week, tied for 3rd most in the IL. He now has 68 RBI on the season, 2nd most on the Knights.

24-year-old Zack Collins is in his fourth season playing professionally and his first season above the Double-A level. He was selected by the White Sox in the 1st round (10th overall) in the 2016 draft out of the University of Miami. He made his Major League debut for the White Sox in June, clubbing a three-run homer for his first career hit. Collins is a native of Pembroke Pines, Florida.

VLADIMIR GUTIERREZ, Louisville Bats IL PITCHER OF THE WEEK Bats starter Vladimir Gutierrez was masterful in his start Thursday night against Lehigh Valley though it ultimately wasn't a winning effort for Louisville. Over 6.0 innings of work, Gutierrez allowed just one run on two hits and two walks while striking out ten. He got back what he gave up as he personally delivered a pair of hits and a solo home run to the Bats offensive cause. Gutierrez departed with a 4-1 lead but the Bats bullpen cost him a victory by giving up six runs over the final two innings. It was the second straight start for Gutierrez allowing just one run, which has lowered his ERA to 6.36 on the year.

23-year-old Vladimir Gutierrez is in his third season pitching professionally and his first season above the Double-A level. He was signed by Cincinnati in 2016 and is currently ranked by Baseball America as being among the organization's top ten prospects. He has yet to make his Major League debut. Gutierrez is a native of Havana, Cuba.

