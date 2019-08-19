Game Notes: Louisville Bats (53-72) at Columbus Clippers (71-54)

Louisville Bats (53-72) at Columbus Clippers (71-54)

RHP Jesus Reyes (1-4, 4.29) vs. LHP Logan Allen (0-0, 8.53)

6:35 PM | Monday, August 19, 2019 | Huntington Park

LISTEN: Nick Curran, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Louisville Bats and Columbus Clippers begin a four-game series at Huntington Park on Monday night, the first of 15 consecutive divisional games to finish out the 2019 season for Louisville. The Bats will turn to right-hander Jesús Reyes tonight, looking to improve to 5-0 when he makes a start this season.

AGAINST COLUMBUS: Louisville will play the majority of its remaining games this season against the Clippers, with 8 of their final 15 games of the season against Columbus. Through 16 matchups this season, the clubs are knotted up 6-6, with LOU going 3-4 at Louisville Slugger Field and 5-4 at Huntington Park.

BEST IN THE WEST: In 36 games since the All-Star break, the Bats own a 20-16 record and +12 run differential, both of which rank best in their division. Louisville is 6-4 over its last 10 games.

IL West in the Second Half

Club W-L Pct. R/RA Diff.

LOUISVILLE 20-16 .556 168/156 +12

Toledo 17-19 .472 193/183 +10

Indianapolis 17-20 .459 165/198 -33

Columbus 16-21 .432 172/197 -25

DIETRICH JOINS THE BATS: Major League rehabber Derek Dietrich joins Louisville on Monday night in Columbus, becoming the 10th player on MLB rehab assignment to suit up for the Bats this season. He joins C Tucker Barnhart, IF Alex Blandino, C Curt Casali, C Kyle Farmer, IF Scooter Gennett, RHP Tyler Mahle, LHP Wandy Peralta, RHP Robert Stephenson and LHP Alex Wood. Last season, LOU had 8 MLB rehabbers.

BLIP ON THE RADAR: Despite surrendering 12 runs to Rochester in Sunday's series finale, Louisville still owns the lowest ERA (3.90) in the International League since July 1. In fact, the Bats are one of just 2 teams (Gwinnett, 3.93) in the IL with a staff ERA below the 4.00 mark, with 6 clubs above the 5.00 mark.

1,000 STRIKEOUTS: Coming into Monday, Louisville pitchers have struck out 997 opposing hitters. The Bats are on the verge of recording 1,000 strikeouts in 4 straight seasons for the first time in franchise history, previously doing it in 3 straight seasons from 2008-10. In 2018, LOU got its 1,000th strikeout on August 26 at Indianapolis, when Lucas Sims struck out fellow starting pitcher Mitch Keller. The 2017 Bats pitching staff holds the franchise record with 1,129 strikeouts.

NOT SO GRAND: Louisville allowed 2 grand slams on Sunday, one hit by Wilin Rosario and one by Brandon Barnes. It was the first time since May 15, 2009 that LOU allowed multiple grand slams in a game, when Chris Richard hit 2 himself, one in walk-off fashion, in a 13-9, 11-inning road loss against the Durham Bulls.

BRIAN BACK TO THE SHOW: Prior to Sunday afternoon's game, the Reds recalled OF/1B Brian O'Grady. In 3 games with Louisville after being optioned by Cincinnati, he went 1-for-9 with 4 walks and 4 strikeouts. As of Monday, he's 1-for-6 in a Reds uniform, with each of his 6 apps coming as a substitute.

